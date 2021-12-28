ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida 13-year-old dies after dirt bike crash as police attempted to pull him over

By Rachel Scully, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3sv3_0dXTjrl200

( The Hill ) — A 13-year-old boy died on Sunday after losing control of his dirt bike during a traffic stop.

The teen was identified by family members as Stanley Davis Jr., according to NBC affiliate WPTV .

The Boynton Beach Police said in a statement that Davis was allegedly “driving recklessly” when officers attempted a traffic stop.

In a surveillance video obtained by WPTV, Davis is seen fueling up his dirtbike at a gas station shortly before the crash. As he pulled out, a police SUV can be seen following him.

The teen, who was reportedly wearing a helmet, collided with a sign in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said law enforcement will conduct “a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred.” Officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“That was my grandson, my only grandson,” said Davis’ grandmother Tina Hunter, according to WPTV. “They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave and figured he’s just another Black boy and ain’t nothing is going to be done. That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach police that we’ve been having problems for all these damn years.”

“There’s nothing to make that painless,” Gregory said during a Sunday press conference. “What we hope to do is do the best we can conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the facts and circumstances that led to it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Lawrence County deputies encourage neighbors to lock cars after multiple auto burglaries

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawrence County deputies are investigating a string of auto burglaries that occurred on Tuesday, December 28. Deputies first responded to an auto burglary in the Jayess area before learning of several others break-ins that happened the same day. They said the suspects took perfume, cologne and some jewelry. Walthall County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for December 2021 shooting in Rolling Fork

Authorities in Rolling Fork corrected their previous press release that stated the shooting happened in November 2021. The shooting happened in December 2021. The following story has been updated with the correct information. ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolling Fork police are working to find a man in connection to a shooting that happened in […]
ROLLING FORK, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man shot, killed while inside vehicle

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon. According to Police Chief Otha Brown, multiple gunshots were fired into a vehicle on Kingston Place just after 2:00 p.m. striking 21-year-old Jamall Porter. He died on the scene. Witnesses said a blue trailblazer was seen leaving the area […]
CANTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Biloxi two-year-old dies after being found unresponsive

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police are investigating after a two-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive. Police said they received a call around 6:00 a.m. on December 27, 2021. A woman who lived on St. Mary Boulevard reported her two-year-old son was unresponsive. The child was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting 19-year-old in face in Utica

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old was shot in the face. The shooting happened after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, on Lee Davis Circle in Utica. When deputies arrived, they found Frederick McGriggs had been shot in the face. He was taken to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Flowood police respond to shooting at apartment complex

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police responded to a shooting at the Reflection Pointe Apartments on Tuesday night around 10:30. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man had been shot in the arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Simpson County deputies arrest man after manhunt

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday, December 29 after a manhunt. According to deputies, Willie Gene Quall led them on a chase on U.S. 49 through Magee into Mendenhall on Tuesday, December 28. They said Quall was in a stolen car. Investigators said Quall drove into a wooded area […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nbc#Wptv#The Boynton Beach Police#Southwest Airlines
WJTV 12

7-year-old Louisiana girl fatally shot while riding in car

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot while riding in a car on Sunday in New Orleans. Local news outlets report the girl was riding with her mother and a sibling in the Algiers section when the shooting took place before 9 p.m. Sunday. The mother reported hearing gunfire. She pulled over […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Panola County fire leaves two people dead

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) – Two people are dead after a fire in Panola County, Mississippi turned fatal Tuesday morning. According to the Panola County Coroner, the victims have been identified as Jaylashun Gardner, 18, and Roosevelt Coley, 49. Firefighters said the fire happened at a home in Sardis on the 300 block of Greenhill […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Kyla Wilson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Kyla Wilson of Byram. She is described as four feet eleven inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. Wilson was last seen Tuesday, December 28 around 8:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of West […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Video footage captures Vicksburg officer involved in altercation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Video of a man getting arrested in downtown Vicksburg on Christmas night is causing controversy. “Wrong. Dead wrong on so many levels.” According to the Vicksburg Daily News, the man being arrested is John Dolley and the officer has been identified as Eddie Colbert. In the video, you can see the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJTV 12

2 Mississippi men charged in kidnapping on Christmas Eve

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi men have been charged with kidnapping after they took another man at gunpoint on Christmas Eve and drove him to a home where he was beaten, a sheriff said. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release Monday that the kidnapping happened about 1 a.m. Friday in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders discuss police officer’s conduct after videotaped arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs called Officer Eddie Colberts’ actions indefensible and stated situations like this are not tolerated. Flaggs said Colbert was remorseful about how he behaved during the arrest of John Dolley, who was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. According to police, Dolley had been asked several […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Breaking: Russell County Sheriff’s deputies searching property near home where Kamarie Holland’s body was found

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a wooded area near the Phenix City home Monday morning where a 5-year-old girl’s body was discovered two weeks ago. There were walking through a thick patch of trees on the right side of the abandoned house. Jeremy Williams, 33, was arrested and […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy