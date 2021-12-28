San Angelo ISD Issues Statement on Viral Video Fight at Central High School

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The San Angelo Independent School District has issued a statement in regards to the fight captured on video involving a student on school property earlier this month. The fight occurred at dismissal time in a school parking lot.

According to SAISD, both the district and Central High School became aware of the incident on December 23rd –– days after the fight and after the suspect, Paul Oates, was arrested.

"SAISD leaders and campus administrators immediately followed safety procedures, and began an investigation in conjunction with the San Angelo Police Department," reads the statement. "We take all matters of this nature seriously. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. SAISD, by law, is not at liberty to publicly disclose the names of students. We follow the process indicated in our policy following the outcome of the investigation."

SAISD reiterated a student resource officer is assigned to Central High School to provide additional safety and security for the campus.

"We encourage everyone to report threats of any kind to a district or school official, local law enforcement, or report the concern on our district StayAlert link on the SAISD website. Student reports will be kept confidential. We appreciate the collaborative effort between the school and SAPD."