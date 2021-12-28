ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud man accused of strangling woman on Christmas day

By Times staff report
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man has been charged with four felonies after he was accused of strangling, assaulting and threatening to kill a woman on Christmas, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Jeffry Wayne Johnson, 55, faces three felony domestic assault charges and a felony threats of violence charge.

According to the complaint, police were sent to a St. Cloud residence Dec. 25 where a woman said she had been strangled and assaulted by Johnson. He had been abusing her for the past few days, she said, and told police she was afraid to contact them because Johnson threatened to send his family after her and kill her if she reported him, the complaint said.

On Dec. 25, Johnson wrapped his arms around her neck and prevented her from breathing for 10-20 seconds. She went unconscious for about two to three seconds, the complaint said.

An officer photographed the woman's injuries, including a bruise on her neck, the complaint said.

Johnson has previous domestic assault convictions, including seven separate convictions involving this woman.

Johnson was taken to Stearns County Jail. No court appearance was scheduled as of Tuesday.

