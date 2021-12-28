ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Kellie Harper Talks to Media Following 50-Point Win Over Chattanooga

By Jack Foster
 1 day ago
Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media following Tennessee's dominant 50 point victory over Chattanooga. Harper's entire post-game availability is in the video above.

