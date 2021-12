Android started off as an advanced operating system for digital cameras. But over the course of almost two decades, it has evolved into something much more versatile. You can now find Android running on a variety of devices with different screen sizes, ranging from smartphones to household appliances. And for pretty much all devices that run Android, you’ll find an optimized launcher app. However, that’s not the case when it comes to smartwatches. Most parts of Wear OS aren’t open source, so non-Wear OS smartwatches that run Android often don’t have decent launchers. Thankfully, developer LineR aims to address that with L-Launcher.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO