Official: Ferran Torres Joins FC Barcelona From Man City in €65M Deal

The Spaniard has joined the La Liga giants on a five-year contract, with Ferran Torres staying at Barça until at least 2027.

Manchester City had signed Torres from Valencia, for an initial fee of £20.8 million plus bonuses in the summer of 2020. The eventual €65 million Manchester City make on this deal signals a significant profit on their initial investment.

It has also been revealed that Ferran Torres will now have a €1 billion release clause embedded in his FC Barcelona contract.

Originally signed as a left-winger, Torres took the recently vacated number 21 shirt upon his arrival in the Premier League - an iconic number previously donned for over a decade by club legend, David Silva.

Straight away, Pep Guardiola recognised the talent that the 21-year-old possessed in the striker position, and began to convert him into a clinical finisher - a position that he eventually began to occupy for the Spain international squad.

The team reaped the rewards straight away and Torres was a key man in Manchester City's progression to the knock-out rounds of the 2020/21 Champions League - a year they ended up going all the way to the final.

Across his 18 months at the club, Torres scored 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions and won one Premier League title and one Carabao Cup in the process.

Scoring a brace in an early-season demolition of Arsenal, there were some hope Torres could fill the vacant striker position. However, a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain has kept him sidelined since October.

Everyone at City Xtra would like to thank Ferran Torres for his effort whilst at the club, and wish him well on his new venture at Barcelona!

