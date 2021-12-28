ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Blame it on COVID: Diddy cancels New Year’s Eve party in Miami for second year in a row

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Combs has decided to cancel his annual New Year’s Eve party Friday night in Miami Beach. Because COVID. The 52-year-old had invited something like 500 guests, TMZ...

www.miamiherald.com

