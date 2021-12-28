What Can You Do With Holy Heroes NFTs?

Not everyone can explain what an NFT is, but few would argue that non-fungible tokens—whether in the form of NBA Top Shot clips or members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club—became the defining cultural medium of 2021. Artists such as Beeple and Pak made headlines and set records at auction houses. Membership in the aforementioned BAYC set a new bar for social cred. Mark Zuckerberg ripped the term “metaverse” out of the Geek Bible (aka, Neal Stephenson’s sci-fi novel Snow Crash) and thrust it into mainstream headlines. At their worst, NFTs were inexplicable—and very desperate—marketing grabs by Hollywood studios, brands, and celebs. At their best, they’re boundary-pushing art pieces and content (novels, games, movies) that democratized ownership and distribution in the arts. Then there were some odd ones that defied categorization. Herewith are some of the stranger fruits born from 2021’s NFT boom.
