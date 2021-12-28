ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Can You Do With Holy Heroes NFTs?

 1 day ago
Holy Heroes NFTs went on sale on Dec. 27, with a strong debut. Investors are eager to purchase the Holy Heroes tokens, but some still have questions. What can you do with Holy Heroes NFTs? How can you check Holy Heroes NFT rarity?. Article continues below advertisement. NFTs have...

Money Morning

Should I Buy NFTs? Here’s What You Need to Know

There's a sentiment in mainstream media that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) aren't a "serious" digital asset. There's no denying it: Plenty of NFT creators have their tongue firmly in cheek. It's also undeniable that some $26.9 billion in cryptocurrency was spent on NFTs this year - $10.7 billion in the third quarter alone.
MarketRealist

Where Can You Buy Crypto Hasbulla NFTs and Why Are They So Popular?

Investors’ interest in NFTs is soaring and more NFT projects are launching to meet the demand. You might be familiar with NFT collections like CryptoPunks, Axie Infinity, and Bored Ape Yacht Club that have become household names in the sector. In the pursuit of diversity and the next big idea, many investors are getting drawn to newer projects like Invisible Friends and Crypto Hasbulla.
Fast Company

From digital farts to crypto perfume: the six wackiest NFTs of 2021

Not everyone can explain what an NFT is, but few would argue that non-fungible tokens—whether in the form of NBA Top Shot clips or members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club—became the defining cultural medium of 2021. Artists such as Beeple and Pak made headlines and set records at auction houses. Membership in the aforementioned BAYC set a new bar for social cred. Mark Zuckerberg ripped the term “metaverse” out of the Geek Bible (aka, Neal Stephenson’s sci-fi novel Snow Crash) and thrust it into mainstream headlines. At their worst, NFTs were inexplicable—and very desperate—marketing grabs by Hollywood studios, brands, and celebs. At their best, they’re boundary-pushing art pieces and content (novels, games, movies) that democratized ownership and distribution in the arts. Then there were some odd ones that defied categorization. Herewith are some of the stranger fruits born from 2021’s NFT boom.
The Press

HeroMaker Studios Launches the First Superhero Entertainment Powerhouse of the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroMaker Studios has officially launched, taking comic books into the future with mobile content, short-form animation, virtual experiences, and collectible NFTs. Talent and creators now have the opportunity to collaborate with HeroMaker Studios to extend their dialogue to existing and new audiences through a web3 experience in the metaverse.
MarketRealist

What’s the Best New Cryptocurrency Release to Watch in 2022?

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan CEO James Dimon might not support cryptocurrencies, but investors continue to seek the next crypto to explode. More projects have continued to launch to meet the strong demand. What’s the best new cryptocurrency release to watch in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement.
lifewire.com

What Can You Do With macOS 12.1 Monterey?

The big new feature in macOS 12.1 Monterey is SharePlay, but there's plenty more where that came from. One of the most exciting things to come out of the Apple Silicon transition is the parity of features between the Mac and iOS. Now that both platforms run on the same chips, Apple treats its computers as one big system with different hardware features. Just like the Mac has desktops and laptops, and iOS has long had phones, tablets, a watch, and so on, now it's more like there's one big Apple OS, with various devices within it.
Kiss Country 93.7

What Can You Do With Gift Cards You Will Never Use in Shreveport?

Every year I see several of my friends on my Facebook page trying to sell their gift cards on Facebook. Some people are asking to trade their gift cards for a store that is closer and some have been very blatant and said "Will trade an Olive Garden gift card for a Chipotle gift card." Keep in mind I am all about getting gift cards. I think they are an underrated gift for sure.
pymnts

Product Placement Goes to the Metaverse for Forever 21

Twenty-one years of age. A time when new opportunities are on the horizon and life is just beginning. This is perhaps the case for the fast-fashion retailer Forever 21, named after the idea that many people want to remain young forever. Forever 21 is now one of many big brands...
Advertising Age

Legends we lost in 2021

This has been a hard year for losing legendary advertising and marketing people, from Wieden+Kennedy co-founder David Kennedy to luxury fashion superstar Virgil Abloh to PR giants David Finn and Howard Rubenstein. People who shaped the marketing world we know today have died, but their legacies will remain with us for a very long time.
Benzinga

Read How Paris Hilton Looks To Tap Metaverse

Paris Hilton looks to play an electronic set this New Year Eve for the celebrators who drop by her virtual island on Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Reuters reports. Hilton joins a clutch of celebrities and brands rushing to embrace the metaverse, a broad term referring to a persistent virtual world.
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
Cosmopolitan

Fans are fuming after Kim Kardashian accidentally shared Spider-Man spoilers

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after accidentally sharing Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers to her Instagram Stories in a now-deleted post. The latest in the Spider-Man franchise, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has been a highly-anticipated affair, with many fans muting the film's keywords to avoid spoilers. But apparently, Kim didn't quite get the memo.
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
MarketRealist

DuckDuckGo Says It Makes Money Like Google—Just Without the Tracking

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is on the rise. As of the time of this writing, DuckDuckGo has tallied 35.8 billion total queries in 2021, up from 23.7 billion in 2020, and more than 10 times its traffic from 2015. That success comes as the company announces that it’s developing a desktop browser to go with its popular mobile apps. And in a recent blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg said that the company has been profitable since 2014. So, how does DuckDuckGo make money?
Cosmopolitan

Katy Perry Has So Much Money in Her Bank Account, It's Wild

You know that feeling when you stare at your bank account and you're just like womp-womp-womp. Yeah, Katy Perry never has that. ^Katy Perry looking at her bank balance, probably. Thanks to an extremely impressive music career, a ton of endorsements, and a new Las Vegas residency, the 37-year-old pop...
wbap.com

Rare Comic Book Sells For Millions

New York (WBAP/KLIF) – A rare copy of the first Superman comic book has been sold for more than two and a half million dollars. The seller, a Houston resident, bought it in 1979 from the original owner who paid ten cents for it in 1939. The new owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, paid $2.6 million for it at a ComicConnect.com online auction. It has been kept in a temperature-controlled safe for the last 43 years.
ComicBook

Logan Paul Makes Table Out of Game Boy Colors and People Are Mad

Logan Paul is at the center of controversy once again, this time for destroying 15 Game Boy Colors as part of a home craft project. Earlier this week, the social media personality and amateur boxer posted a video in which he crafted a tabletop made of see-thru epoxy resin. Embedded in the resin are 15 Game Boy Colors with various color schemes and faceplate designs, which fit in with a Poke Ball themed metal trim. The video in which Paul makes the tabletop can be seen below:
