15 Simple And Creative Drawing Ideas For Teenagers

Adventure movies always have a countdown scene. The hero has 10 seconds to defuse the bomb, or explode the killer asteroid, or frustrate the plans of some mad scientist and save the world. All countdown scenes are the same. The clock ticks loudly, ominous music rises in the background and everybody sweats profusely. In other words, it's exactly like the last week before Christmas. The clock is ticking and the pressure is on to wrap up our gift lists, both literally and metaphorically. It’s never easy, and this year there are delivery delays and COVID anxieties to add to all the rest. But the hardest part, as always, is the decision-making. How can we possibly guess what other people want, even those nearest and dearest to us?

