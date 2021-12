Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.

