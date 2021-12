I wrote yesterday about the state Racing Commission meeting Thursday to approve a proposed rule to allow online sports betting in Arkansas through the legal casinos. There’s opposition to gambling expansion from religious groups. The more politically interesting battle is the fight by national online bookmakers against the portion of the rules that requires 51 percent of online profits to remain with the casino, not national outfits that provide Internet platforms for wagering and generally return only a small bit of the profits to the casinos.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO