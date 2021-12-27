ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TX

Body of Missing 16-Year-Old 'Tank' Found Decomposed Near River

By Matt Trammell
 4 days ago

EDNA, TX – The body of a missing 16-year-old was found on the Guadalupe River last week following a month long search.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 26, a missing persons alert was sent out for 16-year-old Benjamin "Tank" Loera.

After an investigation took place, Kyler Ray Rector, Casey Wayne Jenschke and a 15-year-old girl were arrested for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Loera's body was found along the Guadalupe river near FM 117 on Dec. 20. The body had began to decompose but dental records positively identified it as Loera on Dec. 27.

“Investigators have found that this was a planned criminal episode and not a random act of violence,” stated the JCSO in a Facebook post.

Now the three may face additional charges in relation to the death.

