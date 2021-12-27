Trammell's Top 5

SAN ANGELO, TX – 2021 was filled with interesting and impactful local stories published by San Angelo LIVE! The following are Matt Trammell's favorite stories of the year.

5) The Most Wonderful Time of the Year - This year, for the first time, San Angelo LIVE! hosted a Christmas decoration contest. Weeks of submissions came in which forced the team, led by Trammell, to make a tough decision. Check out the article here: WINNER: THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN SAN ANGELO . For the year the article had 6,040 page views and the average reader spent 2:49 on the page.

4) World Record Coming Soon - Tim Condon, owner of Lonestar Cheeseburger and the Angry Cactus, announced he will be opening the world's largest drive-thru restaurant. The plan is for the restaurant to house 7 separate drive-thru lanes. Check out the article here: World Record Drive-Thru Coming Soon to San Angelo For the year the article had 29,927 page views and the average reader spent 3:12 on the page.

3) Biggest Story of the Year - The biggest story of the year for San Angelo LIVE! came from the coverage of Jan. 6 insurrection. The article shows a graphic video of 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt being shot and killed by capital police. Check out the article here: WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO OF WOMAN SHOT IN CAPITOL BUILDING . For the year the article had 126,833 page views and the average reader spent 5:19 on the page.

2) Slitherin' Out the Dollar Store - On a hot summer day in June the City of San Angelo's animal control was called to the Dollar Tree due to a snake problem. The snake had wrapped himself underneath someone's car. Animal control saved the snake and no one was injured. Check out the article here: WATCH: SCARY SNAKE CAPTURED IN A SAN ANGELO DOLLAR TREE PARKING LOT . For the year the article had 20,690 page views and the average reader spent 3:07 on the page.

1) Block Away from a Million Dollars - Days before Halloween, one lucky lotto player won a million dollar scratch off at the Shell station on Sherwood way. The winner decided to keep his name a secret but the story will live on forever. Check out the article here: MILLION DOLLAR SCRATCH OFF SOLD IN SAN ANGELO . For the year the article had10,440 page views and the average reader spent 2:41 on the page.

Honorable Mention - During the 2021 Rodeo Coverage the crew had a little fun at the carnival. Check out the video of Trammell and how he beat the carnival games. WATCH: How to Win Big at the San Angelo Rodeo Carnival .