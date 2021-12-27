Covid-19 Surges In San Angelo Over Holiday Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX –– Tom Green County experienced a slight surge in Covid-19 cases over the last few days.
According to the latest report, San Angelo reported a total of 239 infections in the last five days. The report indicated more than 90 percent of the infections were found in patients over the age of 18.
Daily Infections:
- Thursday: 60
- Friday: 47
- Saturday: 56
- Sunday: 18
- Monday: 58
In addition to the more than 200 cases, a new coronavirus-related death has been confirmed. The patient was identified as a male in his 50s from Tom Green County. The patient was unvaccinated at the time of his death.
|Gender
|Age
|Race / Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|3 week old
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|5 month old
|Hispanic
|Harris
|PCR
|Male
|5 month old
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|13 month o
