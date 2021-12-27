Covid-19 Surges In San Angelo Over Holiday Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Tom Green County experienced a slight surge in Covid-19 cases over the last few days.

According to the latest report, San Angelo reported a total of 239 infections in the last five days. The report indicated more than 90 percent of the infections were found in patients over the age of 18.

Daily Infections:

Thursday: 60

Friday: 47

Saturday: 56

Sunday: 18

Monday: 58

In addition to the more than 200 cases, a new coronavirus-related death has been confirmed. The patient was identified as a male in his 50s from Tom Green County. The patient was unvaccinated at the time of his death.