ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Covid-19 Surges In San Angelo Over Holiday Weekend

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoE9Z_0dXTLKzr00

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Tom Green County experienced a slight surge in Covid-19 cases over the last few days.

According to the latest report, San Angelo reported a total of 239 infections in the last five days. The report indicated more than 90 percent of the infections were found in patients over the age of 18.

Daily Infections:

  • Thursday: 60
  • Friday: 47
  • Saturday: 56
  • Sunday: 18
  • Monday: 58

In addition to the more than 200 cases, a new coronavirus-related death has been confirmed. The patient was identified as a male in his 50s from Tom Green County. The patient was unvaccinated at the time of his death.

Gender Age Race / Ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test
Female 3 week old Black TGC PCR
Male 5 month old Hispanic Harris PCR
Male 5 month old Hispanic TGC PCR
Female 13 month o

Comments / 1

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Another Covid Fatality Confirmed Late Thursday in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials late Thursday confirmed another Covid-19 related death in Tom Green County.   According to officials, a man in his 70s from Tom Green County who was unvaccinated died of Covid-19.   That brings the death toll in Tom Green County to 478 according to information from the city of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Largest Number of Covid-19 Infections Reported in One Day

SAN ANGELO, TX – Thursday marked the largest number of new positive COVID-19 infections in San Angelo during the pandemic. According to the City of San Angelo's Communications Department, on Dec. 30, the San Angelo Health Department reported another 258 infections of COVID-19. This is the single largest number of Covid infections reported day since early Nov. 2020. There are currently 847 active infections of COVID-19 in the county. Of those only 23 patients are currently hospitalized. There were no new COVID-19 fatalities reported on Thursday. Gender Age Race/…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Another Major Retailer Pulls Store Out of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bed Bath and Beyond is closing its San Angelo store for good in January. According to Bed Bath and Beyond personnel, on Jan. 23, San Angelo's BB&B location will permanently close its doors.  The San Angelo location is one of about 200 Bed Bath and Beyond retail locations to close in 2021 as part of a restructuring of the company. Until they close, the store will have a massive sale with everything going for 20% to 40% off.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Fireworks Startle East San Angelo Residents Thursday Night

SAN ANGELO, TX — A Shots fired call that ended up being illegal fireworks startled neighbors in East San Angelo Thursday night. According to police communications, on Dec. 30, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Parsons Street for the report of shots fired. When the officers arrived they discovered that instead of gunfire, the individuals on site were setting off fireworks to celebrate the end of 2021. Although this may seem like a fun activity, it is still illegal to set off fireworks inside the city limits of San Angelo. If you are setting…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo, TX
Health
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Tom Green County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Tom Green County, TX
Health
County
Tom Green County, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hendrick Health Suspends Covid Infusion Clinic

ABILENE, TX –– Hendrick Health announced it has temporarily suspended treatments at the Covid Infusion Clinic as they await further direction from state officials. The latest research indicates Sotrovimab is the only effective monoclonal antibody to combat the omicron variant. Other antibody treatments have proven to be ineffective and even potentially cause more harm than good.  The supply of Sotrovimab is currently limited, but additional units have been ordered from the state. A shortage of monoclonal antibody infusion treatment has been affecting the entire state. According to…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid Hospitalizations Remain Low in West Texas As Infections Surge

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Even as Covid infections continue to steadily increase in San Angelo, hospitalizations in the local trauma area remain low. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Covid-19 Dashboard, hospitalization levels due to coronavirus in West Texas are varied. Only one area in West Texas has risen above the 15 percent threshold used to determine mask mandates and occupancy limits. As of December 26th, Trauma Service Area K reported a 2.06% –– making the San Angelo area one of the lowest percentages in the entire state. The area serves approximately 170,000 people…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Start Off 2022 the Right Way with a Trip to San Angelo State Park

AUSTIN— Welcome 2022 with a First Day Hike at one of 89 Texas State Parks. Parks statewide will be hosting a variety of self-guided and guided events  so visitors can walk, bike or paddle their way into the new year. First Day Hikes at Texas’ state parks and natural areas aim to help visitors commit to their New Year’s resolutions to get healthy. Last year, 2,668 visitors ushered in 2021 by hiking, biking and riding a total of 8,173 miles statewide. Find a list of this year’s First Day Hikes on the TPWD calendar page.  “Each new year brings about new opportunities and a fresh start for a…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid Surges As More Than 180 Infections Are Reported in One Day

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The Covid-19 surge continues in Tom Green County as the San Angelo Health Department reports 188 new Covid-19 infections in one day. According to the report, from infants as young as five months to elderly patients at the age of 91 Covid-19 appears to be affecting patients of all ages.  No new deaths have been reported on Tuesday. Below is the daily COVID-19 report: December 28, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 26,301 Active cases: 505 Currently hospitalized: 20 New positives: 188
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Hispanic
San Angelo LIVE!

Most Read Stories of 2021: Urban Texas

SAN ANGELO, TX –– News from across the Lone Star State captured the attention of San Angelo Live readers in 2021. From a suspect getting too friendly with horses, violent criminals, and murder-suicide durng Christmas, these stories garnered over 1,000,000 views. These are the ten most-read stories from Urban Texas in 2021: Man Charged After Committing Bestiality With Horses   Drug Dealing Mom Arrested After Infant Found Dead Violent Suspects Arrested After Months Long Crime Spree Family Upset After Finding Body Parts at Crash Site Infant Killed By 3-Year-old Sibling Woman…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Kirkland's Home Store in San Angelo Closing for Good

SAN ANGELO, TX – Kirkland's in San Angelo is being forced to closed its doors after the corporate office refused to resign its lease. According to the store manager, on Jan. 26, San Angelo's Kirkland's will close its doors. "I just wanted to announce that Kirkland's Store 0445 in San Angelo will be closing for good," confirmed store manager Misty Trevino. "Our lease is up and the company has decided to not renew the lease moving forward." The store will have an all must go sale starting Thursday, Dec. 30. The sale will be 30% off of all items and 75% off of Christmas items. "Thank you San…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Will Say Goodbye to The Children's Place Next Month

SAN ANGELO, TX –– In just a few days, San Angelo will say goodbye to the Children's Place as the store announces it will permanently close its local store. The children's clothing store inside the Sunset Mall will close its doors on January 26th, 2022. Back in 2020, the company closed down one-third of its fleet, nearly 300 stores, as part of their new business tactic to reset the pricing and promotional strategy as "key driver of accelerated operating margin expansion." San Angelo shoppers can enjoy a substantial discount on the remaining items in the store and online at the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's Where to Celebrate the End (Finally) of 2021 in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Looking for a place to celebrate the end of 2021? If so then here is a list of bars which will be hosting special events for this New Year's Eve. Casual Pint - Join us for BEERS, BUBBLY and to ring in the new year. We are doing a fresh start and saying goodbye to the old Casual Pint and HELLO to the new Martial Pint. Live DJ provided by DJ Request. Party favors, and a Champagne toast! Message us or call 325.939.2337 for details and reservations! No cover means seating is limited so hurry and book your reservation today! Follow our event for more details https://fb.me/e/…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
San Angelo LIVE!

Trammell's Top 5

SAN ANGELO, TX – 2021 was filled with interesting and impactful local stories published by San Angelo LIVE! The following are Matt Trammell's favorite stories of the year. 5) The Most Wonderful Time of the Year - This year, for the first time, San Angelo LIVE! hosted a Christmas decoration contest. Weeks of submissions came in which forced the team, led by Trammell, to make a tough decision. Check out the article here:WINNER: THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN SAN ANGELO. For the year the article had 6,040 page views and the average reader spent 2:49 on the page. 4) World Record Coming Soon -…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Most Read Stories of 2021: Business

SAN ANGELO – The second year of the Covid pandemic affected the business climate in West Texas as never before.  From the closing of a popular convenience store to the opening of a super popular restaurant to an Interstate Highway designation, San Angelo businesses endeavored to persevere through the pandemic in 2021.   San Angelo LIVE! readers on average turn to us for local news over 30 million times per year.   Here's a look at the top stories read the most in 2021 by San Angelo Live! Readers: 1.  The Biden Administration is charging U.S. citizens for their flight out of Kabul, a U.S.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall Student in Desperate Need of Prayers

SAN ANGELO, TX — Meleah Plummer is a 15-year-old 10th grade student at Wall High School who was diagnosed with a rare but critical medical condition with her brain. According to Meleah’s parents, Chris and Angela Plummer, the severe headaches and vomiting she has endured since around Christmas are caused by multiple cavernous malformations that are pushing down on the ventricles to her brain. “This is a very tricky location for something like this and we are not sure how much of this mass will have to be removed,” explained her mother, Angela Plummer.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Earthquake Felt in San Angelo Area Monday Evening

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo area residents are reporting on social media feeling something like an earthquake Monday evening.   Reports say windows rattled and walls shook in some parts of San Angelo including the Southland area.  Experts with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) report an earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude at 7:55 p.m. was centered 11 miles north of Stanton.  The epicenter was 7km below the surface of the earth.   So far there are no reports of any damage in the San Angelo or Stanton areas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Merry Christmas!

SAN ANGELO – Merry Christmas from our family to yours!   2021 has been a challenging and rewarding year for all of us and we just wanted to take time on this very special day to say Thank You! Thanks for turning to San Angelo LIVE! over 30 million times in 2021!  You trusted us to bring you the news throughout the year no matter how good or bad that news was.  Thanks to you our audience now is larger than all other media sources combined.   There is no better gift we could receive than you reading and sharing our work. We take our responsibility seriously and we know we have to earn your…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

What's Open? Christmas Holiday Hours for San Angelo Stores & Restaurants

SAN ANGELO, TX –– While the majority of the city will close for the Christmas holiday, check out the local businesses that will be open on Christmas Eve. All city, county, state & federal offices will be closed on Friday, but all trash services will not be affected. Republic Services landfill will be closed on Saturday, December 25th. Here is a list of Christmas Holiday Business Hours for San Angelo stores and restaurants:  Walmart Friday –– 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed Christmas Day, stores will reopen December 26th at 6:00 a.m. H-E-B Friday –– 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Health Foundation Awards $795k to Non-Profit Organizations

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Health Foundation awarded $795,000 to seventeen area nonprofits this quarter, Board Chair David Lupton said. Since inception, 236 organizations and 839 projects have benefitted from over $62 million in Foundation funding. Grants Chair Steve Cecil said the following grants encompass community impact, education, mental health and wellness, health care and youth development: Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley was awarded $200,000 for the Journey Recovery Center’s Detox Program. The Center provides a detox and rehabilitation program for up to 12…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Christmas Present: Southwest Blvd. Low Water Crossing Reopens Today!

SAN ANGELO – The low water crossing over Red Arroyo on Southwest Blvd. is re-opening to traffic today just in time for Christmas.   Here is the announcement from the city of San Angelo:  "The inside lanes of the low water crossing on Southwest Boulevard near McDonald's will open to the public Thursday morning, Dec. 23. The outside lanes will remain closed due to additional work before they can open to the public. Striping will be installed at the completion of the project once all concrete pavement is installed in the area. Open lanes will be divided with traffic markers." The heavily…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
892
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy