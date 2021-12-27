ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Student in Desperate Need of Prayers

By Joe Hyde
SAN ANGELO, TX — Meleah Plummer is a 15-year-old 10th grade student at Wall High School who was diagnosed with a rare but critical medical condition with her brain. According to Meleah’s parents, Chris and Angela Plummer, the severe headaches and vomiting she has endured since around Christmas are caused by multiple cavernous malformations that are pushing down on the ventricles to her brain.

“This is a very tricky location for something like this and we are not sure how much of this mass will have to be removed,” explained her mother, Angela Plummer.

Meleah was operated on at Shannon Medical Center to stabilize her for a flight to Cooks Children’s in Fort Worth on Christmas Day. Since then, she received the diagnoses. Her younger brother Mason, 13, suffered a similar medical issue.

“This was in a life threatening situation to have a lesion hemorrhage that causes the brain to swell. We are thankful she is alive,” said the mother.

Angela said children are born with this condition. Some children have it in sporadic form, others suffer from it due to heredity. The family discovered younger brother Mason had an asymptomatic version of the condition after a CT scan in response to an unrelated minor head injury. He was generally asymptomatic, Angela said.

Meleah is active in Wall Hawk sports. She plays volleyball, women’s basketball, softball, and runs track.

“She is the sweetest person on earth,” Angela said.

The Plummer family has experienced a couple of rough nights as Meleah’s brain swelling caused extreme discomfort. As of Monday, Dec. 27, Meleah’s doctors were draining fluids from her brain area to relieve the pressure and hoping to have the brain activity calm down over the next day.

The Plummers believe in the power of prayer and request many prayers from family, friends, and even those who just learned about this.

“This is awful news and has hit us hard. Please pray fervently for our girl! She desperately needs it!” Angela said.

In addition to prayers, a member of the Plummer family—mom or dad—has to be in Fort Worth for the duration and expenses will be adding up. A friend, Mikinzie Moore, published a GoFundMe page. As of 5 p.m. Dec. 27, the page had raised $9,410. You can donate here .

If you would like to bypass the GoFundMe, you can Venmo Angela Plummer Directly at @Angela-Plummer.

San Angelo LIVE!

