ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Venetian to hold Lunar New Year celebration on Jan. 3

Fox5 KVVU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the year of the Tiger!...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Prepare for the Lunar New Year with these affordable decorations for the house

Exactly one month after the typical New Year’s Day celebration, the Lunar New Year begins on February 1, 2022. Originally celebrated in Asia and also referred to as Chinese Chunjie, Vietnamese Tet, Korean Solnal, Tibetan Losar, and the Spring Festival, this celebration has been gaining popularity all over the world in recent years.
SHOPPING
guttenbergpress.com

Celebrate the New Year as a French-Canadian

The St. Germain dit Gauthier-Coorough House is the latest tourist attraction on Prairie du Chien’s St. Feriole Island. It celebrates local history of the French-Canadian fur trade culture.
CELEBRATIONS
Hypebae

Opening Ceremony Celebrates Upcoming Lunar New Year With "Vermillion Red" Capsule

Opening Ceremony is looking forward to the Year of the Tiger with a capsule range dedicated to Lunar New Year. The collection is comprised of tees and hoodies in a bold “Vermillion Red” hue. Each tonal design is complete with OC’s branding arriving in a mini-sized 3D logo sweatshirt. The accompanying campaign shot by photographer Sandy Kim highlights Asian-American creatives such as Greta Lee, Kim herself, Jerry Hsu and Eddie Huang.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
capecod.com

Cape Symphony Prepares For New Years Celebration

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Symphony is planning to host its annual “New Year’s Day Party” on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 3 pm at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center. The event will be headlined by ViVA Trio, an award winning all female vocal group from Canada fusing pop music and opera, with waltzes and marches inspired by New Year’s celebrations held in the Austrian city of Vienna.
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venetian#Lunar New Year#Entertainment#Tiger#Parade
TravelPulse

Celebrate the New Year at a Princess Resort

Celebrating the New Year in a new destination, especially one like the Caribbean, with its warm waters, even warmer weather and tropical vibes, is a memorable experience like no other. Ditch the winter coat for a swimsuit and stay at one of the many Princess Hotels & Resorts properties in...
TRAVEL
abc17news.com

Lunar New Year Fast Facts

Here’s a look at Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in many countries in Asia. It is the longest and most important celebration in the Chinese lunisolar calendar. February 1, 2022 – The year 4720 begins. It marks the first day of the New Year on the Chinese calendar. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.
WORLD
charlottestar.com

Get Ready to Celebrate New Year With These Tips and Tricks

Can you believe it's already time to ring in the new year? Another long year has come and gone, and it's time to start fresh with new ideas and resolutions and live your best life. But hold on just a minute, there is still one thing to be done-celebrate the...
LIFESTYLE
Calhoun County Journal

A New Years Eve Celebration with The Atlanta Pops in Oxford

Friday, December 31, 2021 7:30 pm Event by Oxford Performing Arts Center Tickets: www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/a-new-years-eve-celebration-with-the-atlanta-pops Jump back in time to the Gatsby era, don your best 1920s outfit and dancing shoes and celebrate NYE with conductor Jason Altieri and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra! What better way to ring in the new year with the music of the 1920s; […]
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Fox5 KVVU

Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes to honor Year of the Tiger

LAS VEGEAS (FOX5) -- Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will welcome guests to celebrate Lunar New Year starting Monday, January 3. This Lunar New Year is in honor of the Year of the Tiger. The celebration will have live entertainment, photo backdrops, and the anticipated 11th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon cutting ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
countylinemagazine.com

Welcome the Lunar New Year With Asian Appetizers

At the heart of every culture is food. Traditional meals that unify generations of people keep cultures rich and alive. Chinese New Year festivals are celebrated worldwide with colorful lanterns, extravagant fireworks, and an abundance of flavorful food. The fewer the ingredients, it seems, the more amazing the dish. China...
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Celebrating New Year’s Eve In Style

Even though New Year’s Eve is not part of the zodiac calendar, the intense energy surrounding the countdown to midnight always alters you in some way. You might spend the evening partying with your friends and making a mess with some confetti as you celebrate the passage of time. You might even take a moment to yourself, remembering all that you’ve overcome and all that you’ve learned so you can make the most out of a brand new year. Either way, NYE is always a good time to apply some glitter to your wounds, and if you’re one the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best New Year’s Eve 2021 — Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — then you might as well light a sparkler and revel in the magic.
LIFESTYLE
sonomamag.com

16 Spots to Celebrate the New Year in Sonoma County

Ready to ditch 2021 and say hello to 2022? Here are some spots to dine deliciously and celebrate the New Year. Epicenter: Family party 5- 9 p.m. with laser tag, bounce houses, video games, magic show and bowling. Watch the ball drop at 9 p.m. and celebrate with a sparkling cider. Buffet menu includes cheeseburger sliders, pizza, chicken wings, fruit platter, fries and chocolate-topped cream puffs. 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Circus Circus buffet reopening on Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Circus Circus buffet is back open starting Christmas Eve. The Circus Circus buffet is a traditional Las Vegas buffet with all the favorites for brunch and dinner. Starting Friday, Dec. 24, the buffet will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4:30...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Travel Weekly

Celebrate and win this Christmas and New Year with Youtravel.com

To help you celebrate this holiday period, book with Youtravel.com between 26th December and 31st January to automatically enter into some amazing weekly prize draws. To celebrate Christmas and to start the New Year with a bang, Youtravel are offering huge discounts and exclusive offers across hundreds of hotels in top destinations.
LIFESTYLE
pvaz.net

New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in 2022 with us at our annual New Year's Eve Celebration and fireworks display at the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot (3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley). There will be games, hot chocolate, s'mores, and a huge bonfire to gather around. The fun takes place from 5:30PM - 8:30PM, and is free and suitable for all ages. The fireworks display will happen at 8:30PM. We hope to see you there!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
whereyat.com

Six Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

First, grab the family and head downtown next Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. for the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade. This Mardi Gras-style parade will feature university and high school marching bands, themed floats with throws, and much more. allstatesugarbowl.org. Speaking of parades, Harrah's New Orleans is celebrating...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy