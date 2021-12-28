ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Updating Sidney Crosby’s stats in calendar year for 2021

By Hooks Orpik
PensBurgh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding off of what we did last year, here’s a look at Sidney Crosby per calendar year (note: NOT by season) to update with 2021 stats. This risks leaving off the Ottawa game scheduled for 12/31, hopefully there will be one more game added to the 2021 ledger!....

www.pensburgh.com

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Goalie Marc-André Fleury enters the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols — and 2 more Chicago Blackhawks games are postponed

The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Monday, while the team’s next two games are postponed. The development with Fleury and the disruption to the schedule — the Hawks have had five games postponed this month — come as the team considers urging anyone on the roster who hasn’t gotten a booster shot to get one. “I can’t say 100% if ...
NHL
Deadline

NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
PensBurgh

Pens Points: Closer And Farther

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning... Yesterday was not a great day for the Pittsburgh Penguins from a COVID-19 standpoint. Six of the team’s players were placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. On the plus side, however, Evgeni Malkin was seen at practice with a regular, black practice jersey. [PensBurgh]
NHL
PensBurgh

What should the Penguins’ lines look like when Evgeni Malkin returns?

At some point here in the near future the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to play a hockey game again. When they do it seems likely that Evgeni Malkin will be making his 2021-22 season debut. Along with him Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust will be back in the lineup at some point as well. Ideally, we might actually get to see the Penguins’ lineup as Ron Hextall and Brian Burke intended it to look.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL

