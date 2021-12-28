ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Webb Space Telescope Antenna Deployed Successfully

By Shane McGlaun
Cover picture for the articleNASA has confirmed that the James Webb Space Telescope has successfully deployed its antenna as of December 26. The antenna was successfully deployed only a day after the telescope launched. With...

abc17news.com

NASA will launch mission to an unexplored world in 2022

Some of the most exciting space missions are ready to kick off in 2022. This year, expect the first images and science results from the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope, see a new mission launch to study an unexplored world and watch a NASA spacecraft deliberately crash into an asteroid’s moon.
SlashGear

This bizarre cube on the moon has everyone’s attention

A Chinese lunar rover has spotted something very odd on the moon, and scientist can’t agree on just what it is. A mystery cube-shaped object was spotted in the distance, and described as a “hut” according to Chinese-language site Our Space. China’s Yutu-2 rover is exploring the...
SlashGear

Track NASA’s Webb Space Telescope in Real-Time

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) finally launched on December 25 after a slow gestation process that began way back in 1996. While the launch was a complete success, there are many more phases of the telescope’s journey and deployment that remain incomplete and that need to go off without a hitch before NASA, its cooperating space agencies and the wider scientific community and public can breathe a sigh of relief. Thankfully, with the wonders of modern technology, NASA has made it possible for anyone who is keen to see the mission succeed follow as the adventure of the JWST unfolds, quite literally, in real-time.
The Independent

Nasa’s galaxy-scouring James Webb Space Telescope completes crucial sunshield unfurling stage

The James Webb Telescope has successfully deployed part of its sunshield, one of the vital stages in its unfurling that will help scientists look further back in time than ever before.The telescope was sent into space on Christmas Day, but that was only one part of its lengthy launch process; it must also unfurl its 18-segment mirror which will take place over a matter of weeks.Three days after its initial launch, a key step in this process was completed. The Forward Unitized Pallet Structure (UPS) section of its sunshield was unfurled over a four-hour period. The heat shield is made...
SlashGear

What NASA’s 10 billion dollar space telescope is hoping to find

The James Webb Space Telescope, recently launched by NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, is an incredible piece of kit. According to NASA, its origami-style construction includes a mirror which consists of 18 segments made of ultra-lightweight beryllium. It has a huge sunshield the size of a tennis court which consists of five layers to keep the telescope safe from the intense heat of the sun. And it is armed with four instruments, both cameras and spectrometers, which are super sensitive and can pick up the faintest of signals from space. They work in the infrared wavelength, allowing the telescope to peer through clouds of dust which would obscure its view if it looked in the visible light wavelength.
Digital Trends

NASA just dropped an exciting update about the Webb space telescope

As the James Webb Space Telescope continues to gradually unfurl ahead of its mission to explore the universe, NASA has dropped some exciting news about the longevity of the observatory. Originally expected to last between five and 10 years, the space agency revealed on Wednesday that following the latest analysis...
The Independent

Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime ‘significantly’ extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
Daily Mail

James Webb Space Telescope begins unfolding its massive sunshield as it enters the most perilous phase of '29 days on the edge' journey to solar orbit

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has reached a major milestone in its '29 days on the edge' journey to its destination in solar orbit, beginning the unfolding of its massive sunshield. 'Our telescope is blooming like a flower in space,' the US space agency tweeted,' adding that 'this marks...
AFP

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China's rise

From the Mars Ingenuity helicopter's first powered flight on another world to the launch of the James Webb telescope that will peer into the earliest epoch of the Universe, 2021 was a huge year for humanity's space endeavors. Beyond the science milestones, billionaires battled to reach the final frontier first, an all-civilian crew went into orbit, and Star Trek's William Shatner waxed profound about what it meant to see the Earth from the cosmos, as space tourism finally came into its own. Here are selected highlights.
Universe Today

If you had Radio Telescopes for Eyes, one of the Biggest Things in the sky Would be a jet of Material Blasting out of a Nearby Galaxy

One concept that’s difficult to visualize is the apparent size of objects in the sky. No the actual size of an object, but rather the amount of area an object covers in the sky. Apparent size depends on an object’s actual size and its distance from us. For example, the Sun is about 400 times wider than the Moon, but also about 400 times more distant, so the Sun and Moon have roughly the same apparent size.
The Independent

MIT engineers develop ‘flying saucer’ that could hover across the moon

Engineers have envisioned a new concept for a rover that resembles a disc-shaped flying saucer and can float across the lunar surface by harnessing the Moon’s natural charge. Since the Earth’s companion lacks an atmosphere, it builds up an electric field through direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma, which researchers say can be utilised for rover levitation on the Moon.The lunar surface charge is strong enough to levitate dust more than 1m above the ground, in a similar way to how static electricity can cause a person’s hair to stand on end, say the researchers at Massachusetts Institute...
Legit Reviews

Axiom Private ISS Crew Greenlighted For Launch

Private spaceflight has become a thing during 2021, assuming you have very deep pockets. Axiom has announced that its astronaut crew for the first private crewed mission to the ISS has been cleared for flight. The crew includes pilot Larry Connor, mission commander, retired NASA astronaut Michael Lpez-Alegra, mission specialist...
Legit Reviews

Asteroid Smashing DART Mission Sends Back First Image

One of the most interesting missions that NASA has attempted in a long time is the DART mission. DART is a mission designed to see if we can deflect the path of an asteroid if one ever poses a threat to the earth. The spacecraft will eventually be smashed into a small asteroid orbiting a larger asteroid. The results will be measured to see if a kinetic impactor is a viable way to redirect an asteroid.
