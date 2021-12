Dixie and Charli D'Amelio's final holiday drop from their collection Social Tourist is here, available to shop on Instagram right now and hitting stores and launching online in partnership with Hollister on Dec. 23. "Diaries of a Holiday Tour" Vol. 7 is titled "The After Party," and is comprised of hero items one might wear in a COVID-safe, post-concert environment in the lead-up to the new year. From tattoo-inspired graphics on a mesh long-sleeve top to pants with metallic shine, the six-piece line ranges from $30 to $80 in sizes XS to XL, and is both edgy and comfortable all at once.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO