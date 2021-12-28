ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Who Is The Best Teacher?

By Brother J
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As I talk to young people concerning preparing for the future, I have had several say something like this: "We must get into the world to experience ungodly situations and ungodly people in order to grow stronger." This type of thinking has swallowed up many immature Christians and...

praise933.com

Comments / 0

Related
Praise 93.3

A Perfect Gift

The days after Christmas are the busiest time of the year here in Tuscaloosa for merchandise returns as people trade unwanted gifts for what they really want. Yet you probably know a few people who always seem to give the perfect gift. How do they know just what another person values and what is right for the occasion? The key to successful gift-giving is not money; it's listening to others and taking a personal interest in what they enjoy and appreciate..
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
moneysavingmom.com

What We Learned in 2021

“I can’t do this. It’s too much. I’m scared.” I lay awake in bed pretty much all night long the first night Baby D arrived. I felt completely overwhelmed and in over my head. When they told us he had Down syndrome and a cleft lip...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Church Provides Pre-Christmas Dinner

Food always brings people together and its needed more than ever before. However, its challenging this year due to the ongoing pandemic but one church has found a way to celebrate the holidays by feeding the local Tuscaloosa community. The First Community Church of Tuscaloosa will be hosting a Pre-Christmas Dinner for the entire community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians#Non Christian
Praise 93.3

Why December 25th?

No one really knows the birthday of Jesus! No date is given in the Bible, so why do we find ourselves celebrating it on the 25th of December? The early Christians had many arguments as to when it should be recognized! In addition, the birth of Jesus probably did not happen in the year 1 but earlier, somewhere between 2BC and 7 BC.
SOCIETY
WSPA 7News

1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu’s generosity, kindness

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first openly gay bishop in the U.S. Episcopal Church is remembering when the late Desmond Tutu stood up for him. The Right Rev. Gene Robinson became bishop of New Hampshire in 2003 and five years later, was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality. At the time, Tutu wrote the foreword to a book Robinson was publishing, calling Robinson a wonderful human being and saying he was proud to belong to the same church. Robinson said Sunday it was an astounding gesture of generosity and kindness. Tutu was South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and died Sunday at age 90.
RELIGION
AFP

As pandemic crisis bites, young Cubans find solace in sect with African origins

Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community. But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice. Faced with economic hardships and the Covid-19 pandemic, many young Cubans have sought refuge in religion, including Abakua, a belief system that originated as a brotherhood of protection for enslaved Africans in Havana nearly 200 years ago. "With this problem of the pandemic, it has grown a lot, we've had a lot of" new devotees, Juan Ruiz Ona, a religious leader, told AFP.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Item

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tributes paid to transgender activist April Ashley

Tributes have been paid to model, actress and transgender activist April Ashley, who has died aged 86.One of the first Britons to undergo gender reassignment surgery, she was made an MBE in 2012 for her campaigning work for the transgender community.Singer Boy George tweeted: “R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess!”R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess! pic.twitter.com/VBPwJUyUph— Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) December 28, 2021LGBTQ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell called her “the GREAT trans trailblazer for decades” and “hero”.“I was so honoured to know & support her...
CELEBRITIES
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy