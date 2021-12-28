ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

6 WPIAL players recognized on Class A all-state football team

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPeTB_0dXT4QTN00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Lesae Lacks (right) celebrates with Xavier Nelson during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class A championship game against OLSH on Nov. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field.

Six WPIAL Class A football players earned all-state honors Tuesday, including Bishop Canevin wide receiver Lesae Lacks, whose team-high 50 catches helped the Crusaders win the district title.

Lacks finished his junior year with 930 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for Canevin, which won its first WPIAL title since 1990.

The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Tuesday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be revealed Wednesday.

Joining Lacks on the Class A list was Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Dion McIntosh, Cornell’s Tim Henderson and E.J. Dawson, Clairton’s Kanye Hawkins and Rochester’s Sal Laure.

Offense

Quarterback

Logan Almeida, Montgomery, 5-9, 155, sr.

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-1, 192, jr.

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire, 6-4, 210, so.

Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley, 6-4, 215, sr.

Dan McGarry, Curwensville, 5-11, 180, jr.

Running back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds, 6-0, 175, jr.

Riley Parker, Canton, 6-0, 190, jr.

Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley, 5-9, 170, sr.

Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, 169, jr.

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley, 5-10, 160, so.

Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire, 5-9, 160, sr.

Wide receiver

Coltin Hans, Montgomery, 6-0, 150, sr.

Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire, 6-1, 185, sr.

Ty Terry, Curwensville, 6-4, 165, sr.

Lesae Lacks, Bishop Canevin, 5-8, 140, jr.

Offensive line

Isaac Harris, Muncy, 6-4, 235, sr.

Caiden Williams, Canton, 6-1, 190, sr.

Mitchell Mason, Reynolds, 6-2, 220, sr.

Dion McIntosh, OLSH, 6-4, 290, sr.

Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford, 5-10, 210, sr.

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge, 5-11, 225, jr.

Athlete

Jake Johnson, Juniata Valley, 6-1, 175, sr.

Tim Henderson, Cornell, 5-9, 165, sr.

Defense

Defensive line

Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley, 6-2, 192, sr.

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-3, 206, jr.

Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-9, 150, jr.

Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-11, 205, jr.

E.J. Dawson, Cornell, 6-0, 200, jr.

Kanye Hawkins, Clairton, 6-4, 255, sr.

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton, 5-10, 165, jr.

Weston Pick, Montgomery, 6-1, 210, jr.

Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, 195, sr.

Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy, 6-0, 205, sr.

Sal Laure, Rochester, 5-9, 190, sr.

Defensive back

Ross Eyer, Muncy, 6-1, 180, jr.

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, 6-0, 180, jr.

Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley, 6-4, 190, sr.

Specialist

Jake Mullins, Curwensville, 5-10, 150, sr.

Athlete

Weston Bellows, Canton, 5-10, 190, jr.

Suds Dubler, Glendale, 5-11, 170, sr.

Player of the Year: Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle

Co-Coaches of the Year: Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle/Blane Gold, Redbank Valley

• • •

2021 Pa. Football Writers All-State Teams

Class 6A (Wednesday)

Class 5A (Wednesday)

Class 4A (Wednesday)

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Clairton, Cornell, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester

Comments / 0

Related
AllPennState

Penn State's Linebacker Options for the Outback Bowl

Penn State is losing a pair of All-Big Ten linebackers to the 2022 NFL Draft, which also means it's losing them for the Outback Bowl. Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, two of Penn State's starting linebackers, announced plans to skip the Jan. 1 bowl game to prepare for the draft. Brooks (100) and Smith (81) lead the team in tackles, meaning the Lions have plenty of experience and production to replace.
PENN, PA
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 28, 2021

Battle at the Villages (FL) Jefferson (OH) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd. Seneca at Harbor Creek, ppd. Clairton vs. Carlynton, ppd. Snowball Classic at Southern Garrett (MD) Uniontown 57, North Stafford (VA) 34. Southern Garrett (MD) 58, Thomas Jefferson 54. South Allegheny Tournament. Elizabeth Forward 61, West...
tdalabamamag.com

Former Bearcat says Cincinnati ‘will beat’ Alabama in CFP Semifinal Game

Cincinnati feels it belongs in the College Football League. The Bearcats are the lone undefeated team in the field, and Luke Fickell wants a national championship. As champions of the American Athletic Conference, Cincinnati is highly confident. The team will wear black for Friday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup versus Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Avery Johnson, a former Bearcat, is declaring a victory for his Alma mater on Twitter. He hails from South Florida, but Johnson initially chose Louisiana State University for school.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Johnson
The Nebraska City News Press

Lourdes recognizes three-peat state champ teams

What makes a state champion? Is it the early mornings? Is it the tough competition? Is it the ability to bond together in the face of trying times and harsh conditions? Maybe it’s a fierce partisan crowd powering its side to victory. Whatever makes a championship formula, the Lourdes boys’ basketball team perfected it in three straight seasons of excellence by winning the Class D1 state championship in 2016, 2017 and 2018. On a December night in 2021, members of those state title teams stood on the home floor for another round of deserved applause as Lourdes hosted a recognition night for alumni of those teams and for the program’s former leader in Head Coach Joe Tynon.
Reading Eagle

Gov. Mifflin’s Nick Singleton is Player of the Year, 10 other Berks players named All-State in Class 5A

What can be said about Gov. Mifflin senior running back Nick Singleton that hasn’t already been said?. Try Pennsylvania Class 5A high school football Player of the Year. The record-setting running added that award to his growing collection Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State team was released. Singleton previously had been voted Gatorade Player of the Year for Pennsylvania and the nation after rushing for 2,059 yards and scoring 44 touchdowns in the fall.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpial#Football Players#Football Team#American Football#3a#Cornell#Olsh#Sr#Defense Defensive
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

10 WPIAL players earn all-state in 5A, Penn-Trafford’s John Ruane named top coach

After winning its first WPIAL and PIAA football titles, Penn-Trafford has more reason to celebrate. Warriors coach John Ruane was named the PIAA Class 5A coach of the year on Wednesday, and three Penn-Trafford players earned all-state honors. Quarterback Carter Green, running back Cade Yacamelli and offensive lineman Declan Ochendowski were among 10 WPIAL players named all-state in 5A.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Reading Eagle

Conrad Weiser’s Logan Klitsch and Aanjay Feliciano voted to Class 4A All-State football team

Even after both have played their final high school football games, Conrad Weiser’s Logan Klitsch and Aanjay Feliciano are still together. Both halves of the dynamic passing duo were voted to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State team that was released Wednesday. They were the only two Berks County players voted to the team in Class 4A.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Mars girls basketball gives Highlands its 1st loss

The Highlands girls basketball team came into their holiday tournament game against Mars on Tuesday afternoon undefeated through six games. But the visiting Planets ended up being too much for the Golden Rams to overcome. Three players scored in double figures for Class 5A Mars (7-1) as it handed Highlands (6-1) a 64-45 setback.
thekatynews.com

Holiday Cheer in Katy ISD Athletics

It’s been an extraordinary year in Katy, despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic — and the unpredictability of life. In fact, Katy is blessed with good fortune and excellence in the classroom and more than we realize. I want to congratulate everyone, every athlete and every team,...
KATY, TX
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
802
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy