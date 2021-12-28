ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: how long are people infectious and how do isolation rules vary?

By Nicola Davis
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGBLt_0dXT0O5z00
A person uses a self-testing kit for coronavirus.

The US has announced it is cutting the recommended self-isolation time with Covid to five days. How long are people with Covid infectious for, and why do the rules vary between countries?

What are the rules for self-isolation in the UK?

Since 22 December, people in England who have tested positive for Covid have been allowed to cut their self-isolation from 10 days to seven if they have negative lateral flow tests on days six and day seven.

Fully vaccinated close contacts of someone who has tested positive do not need to self-isolate, but those who are not vaccinated have to isolate for 10 days.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the self-isolation period for those who test positive remains 10 days, although rules around close contacts vary between the nations.

How long is someone with Covid infectious for?

It has been clear for some time that people can be infectious from about two days before they develop symptoms.

Estimates for how long an infected person remains contagious vary, but as Harvard Medical School notes: “By the 10th day after Covid symptoms begin, most people will no longer be contagious, as long as their symptoms have continued to improve and their fever has resolved.”

Dr Julian Tang, a professor of respiratory sciences at the University of Leicester, said although the Omicron variant showed some escape from vaccine-induced and past immunity, he would expect the immune response to follow a similar timeline to that in previous variants.

However, Prof Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick Medical School, said it appeared that the time from infection to becoming infectious was shorter with the Omicron variant, at two or three days, and it was very likely that the infectious period was also shorter and probably affected by vaccination status. “This infectious period can occur before the onset of symptoms and last for between two to three days after you become symptomatic,” he said.

The UK Health Security Agency says the new approach for England “reflects latest evidence on how long cases transmit the virus for, and supports essential public services and supply chains over the winter, while still limiting the spread of the virus”.

Dr Richard Tedder, a member of the Clinical Virology Network, said the shift was a compromise, and was based on the assumption that people with two negative tests are unlikely to transmit coronavirus to contacts.

“On a balance of probabilities this is probably correct,” he said, although he suggested the situation may be different for some people, such as those who are immunosuppressed, and it may not hold if future variants are not picked up by lateral flow tests.

Young agreed. “The approach adopted in the UK is sensible based on seven days and two consecutive negative lateral flow tests. These tests are a great way to determine if you are infectious.”

How do the UK’s rules compare with those of other countries?

In France, people with Covid must self-isolate for 10 days, while in Germany the mandatory self-isolation period is 14 days unless a PCR test comes back negative or the local health office confirms release.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently cut the recommended self-isolation period to just five days provided the person has no symptoms at that point.

“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after,” the CDC said. “Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimise the risk of infecting others.”

Close contacts of positive cases are also recommended to isolate for five days, followed by strict mask-wearing, although those who have had their booster jabs or have recently completed the primary course of Covid vaccines do not need to self-isolate but should wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Tang said the approach was essentially following the same 10-day isolation cut-off that the World Health Organization proposed last summer. “But they are also taking into account the viral load drop-off after the first five days, with five days of masking to follow,” he said. Whether it was sufficient would depend, he said, on how conscientiously masks were worn during that period to limit further transmission as the viral load drops.

“It’s just another compromise as we learn to accept and live with this virus,” Tang said. “Different countries will approach this differently based on their local knowledge, studies, experience, and competing resources and priorities.”

However, some experts, including Young, have raised concerns over the shift in rules in the US, noting there is no requirement for a negative Covid test before ending self-isolation.

Dr Michael Mina, a former assistant professor at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and now CSO of eMed, noted that some people stay infectious for 12 days. “CDC’s new guidance to drop isolation of positives to five days without a negative test is reckless,” he tweeted. “I absolutely don’t want to sit next to someone who turned Positive 5 days ago and hasn’t tested [negative].”

Comments / 14

Tonia Olson
8h ago

you can get covid whether you are vaxed or not. I know people vaxed with booster going on 2 x with covid and others not vaxed just fine. you ask me these shots are making things worse

Reply(3)
9
Kristen Almonte
8h ago

please dont publish another article until you know any info on this topic for sure. info has changed over & over dince the start of this!!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Harvard Medical School#Omicron#Warwick Medical School#The Uk Health Security Ag
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

94K+
Followers
42K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy