Reich: Colts 'Can't Allow' COVID Issues To Become A Distraction Down The Stretch

With the new this year in-season version of Hard Knocks, the focus has shifted from the preseason version’s emphasis on players trying to make the team to how teams handle the ups and downs of a NFL season. This year in particular, some of those ups and downs aren’t about regular injury issues, but rather players winding up in COVID-19 protocols. This week’s episode (debuting on HBO at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT Wednesday, also available on HBO Max) illustrates that, capturing on camera the moment that Indianapolis Colts’ head coach Frank Reich found out that All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson had been placed in the COVID-19 protocols (which happened Friday, a day before their game against the Arizona Cardinals, and meant they were without three starting offensive linemen for that game). This preview clip shows that, plus offensive line coach Chris Strausser talking to his remaining players:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO