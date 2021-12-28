ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reich: Colts 'Can't Allow' COVID Issues To Become A Distraction Down The Stretch

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCB Rock Ya-Sin TE Farrod Green (practice squad) Those eight players were then joined by the following six, pushing the Colts' total to 14 ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. S Jahleel Addae. CB T.J. Carrie. LB Malik Jefferson. RB Marlon Mack. T Braden...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colts Coach Frank Reich Responds To Philip Rivers Rumors

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 reserve list. While Wentz’s status remains up in the air, rumors began to circulate about a possible Philip Rivers reunion. Head coach Frank Reich addressed those rumors on Wednesday. Per Colts insider Joel A. Erickson, Reich...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Hard Knocks clip shows the moment Colts’ HC Frank Reich found out Quenton Nelson was placed in the COVID protocols

With the new this year in-season version of Hard Knocks, the focus has shifted from the preseason version’s emphasis on players trying to make the team to how teams handle the ups and downs of a NFL season. This year in particular, some of those ups and downs aren’t about regular injury issues, but rather players winding up in COVID-19 protocols. This week’s episode (debuting on HBO at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT Wednesday, also available on HBO Max) illustrates that, capturing on camera the moment that Indianapolis Colts’ head coach Frank Reich found out that All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson had been placed in the COVID-19 protocols (which happened Friday, a day before their game against the Arizona Cardinals, and meant they were without three starting offensive linemen for that game). This preview clip shows that, plus offensive line coach Chris Strausser talking to his remaining players:
NFL
WANE-TV

Frank Reich: Only matter of time before COVID-19 impacted Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – It was only a matter of time, and that time is now. In the span of six days, the Indianapolis Colts have seen 20% of their active roster – 12 of 53 players, plus two more on the practice squad – placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, presumably with positive tests. The team had been virus-free during the regular season until center Ryan Kelly (Dec. 4) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (Dec. 13) were placed on the COVID-19 list.
NFL
TribTown.com

Colts inevitable COVID issues arise at worst time

This felt inevitable. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz’s refusal to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus seemed certain to produce a positive test sometime and seemed destined to occur just when he was needed most. And here we are. After righting their season following a slow-motion start, the Colts...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Chris Wilcox
UPI News

Colts plan to start Ehlinger if Wentz can't clear protocol; called Rivers

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts are treating second-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger as their Week 17 starter due to Carson Wentz's recent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Frank Reich told reporters. Reich made the comments Wednesday at a news conference. Wentz, who is not vaccinated, landed on the...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Distractions#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Indianapolis Colts#The Reserve Covid 19#Wr#The Las Vegas Raiders#Ya Sin#Nfc#Colts Com
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum made some waves on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. The NFL insider stated that he wants Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh next season. Telling his colleagues, “[The Steelers] could go win a world championship THIS YEAR in Pittsburgh with [Aaron...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy