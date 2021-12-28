ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Addressing Global Supply Chain Disruptions by Improving Returns Management

By Gaurav Saran
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, the buying and returning habits of consumers have changed drastically. Since 2020, consumers have begun to buy multiple versions of the same item more frequently, then return the excess items from their initial purchase. In fact, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day was the...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Don’t Hit Pause Because Of Supply Chain Concerns

Jake is the Vice President of Marketing for Red Stag Fulfillment, an order fulfillment company for ecommerce businesses. Supply chain professionals across the world are grinding their teeth so loud you can hear it at night. The stress and worry about what’s happening and what could be next are wearing many down. And the natural inclination is to hit the pause button on new moves, shipments, restocks and partnerships. For some, it feels “right” to take a step back and bring things to a halt while trying to figure out what’s going on right now.
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Supply Chain Disruptions Trigger Small Business Price Inflation: Survey

Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages & federal government policies pressure small business owners, CNBC & Momentive survey results find. Prices for small business owners are rising amid supply chain disruptions, according to a survey released by CNBC and Momentive. Indeed, 75% of small business owners say they’re experiencing higher supply...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

New Freight Forwarding Subsidiary Latest to Join Fight Against Crisis

Aerospace firm GA Telesis launches new freight forwarding subsidiary, GA Logistics Solutions Group, hoping to target shippers looking to solve supply chain issues. It now provides customized worldwide door-to-door services for customers in air, sea and inland freight across numerous verticals such as healthcare, technology, retail and perishables. Per Businesswire:
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Rms
Footwear News

2021 Highlighted Shortcomings in the Global Supply Chain. Will 2022 be Any Better?

COVID-19, inflation, and vaccines were big topics in 2021. But another phrase was spoken ubiquitously across almost every U.S. industry this year: the supply chain crisis. The global supply chain has always been riddled with hindrances. But this year put the network to the test, with port congestion, factory shutdowns and labor shortages all contributing to overall delays and slowdowns, which experts previously indicated could last through 2023. “It is hard to tell exactly when the global supply chain challenges will fully calm down, but I would suspect this to keep rolling deep into 2022, and maybe show firm signs of relief...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Protecting Your Retail Business From Supply Chain Disruption

Founder and CEO of Avasam, changing the face of DropShipping, one automated step at a time. As a retailer, traditionally the goal has always been to place orders as early as possible to get commitment on stock for Black Friday and Christmas. The pandemic and other issues have combined to disrupt the normal flow of things both nationally and internationally, while also causing costs to climb rapidly as demand increases. This has led to problems with availability and controlling pricing.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Software
securitymagazine.com

Cybercriminals are closing in on supply chains

The rapidly evolving and advancing threat landscape makes each new day more threatening than the last. As each industry strengthens their defenses, cybercriminals are constantly on the hunt for unsuspecting businesses and any gaps in their security. Events over the past year have shown that adversaries have a new target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How CIOs Repair Mismanaged IT Infrastructures Amid Supply Chain Crisis

Once upon a time, the holiday season was met with record-high consumer demands and strong returns for retailers around the world. Shoppers could make last-minute purchases in store or online. They expected speedy shipments and convenience at no cost and brands always delivered. That year was 2019. And, although it’s only been a two-year timespan, the pre-pandemic era feels like a lifetime ago. Those same shoppers have conceded to short supplies, longer delays, higher prices and a growing list of disappointments in 2021, a drastic shift in modern-day buying behaviors.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Supply Chain Woes Prove a Boon for Cargo Salvage Companies

With supply chain problems persisting, unwanted and delayed goods have piled up — including things like rotten red cabbages, beer kegs and dog blankets, according to The Financial Times Saturday (Dec. 25). The upside? The goods have helped out the cargo salvage industry. Because of that, while those companies...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Retailers Can Use Returns to Soften the Blow from Supply Chain Delays

While cargo ships continue to sit in U.S. ports, consumers are stuck endlessly waiting for the holiday gifts to arrive. Instead of wrapping them up and tying them with a bow, consumers are constantly met with inbox updates about delayed shipments and out-of-stock items, with no end in sight. Due to a lack of various personnel, including dock workers and truck drivers, it’s likely the supply chain disruptions will continue through the rest of the holiday season and beyond.
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Supply Chain Digital Twins Help Weather the Storm

It’s the kind of news every supply chain manager dreads hearing—news of a hurricane forming in the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic and it’s soon to make landfall. A myriad of thoughts inevitably come to mind. What about your organization? What about your customers? What about your logistics network? Do you reach for policy manuals and binders of continuity plans? Planning and creating a digital twin of your supply chain as part of an optimization tool is the key to worrying about the right kinds of things before a major storm.
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Supply Chain Shortages Make Last-Mile Delivery a Household Obsession

Filling orders has always been the mainstay of retail.  But as eCommerce has surged throughout the pandemic, consumer expectations for delivery of their purchases have made good logistics a must-have, and delivery time frames have only gotten shorter. Even though prices are up and supplies are down, consumer expectations for fast and error-free delivery remain.
RETAIL
wfxb.com

Supply Chain Disruptions Expected to Continue Through 2022

Yesterday afternoon, President Joe Biden touted government measures taken to tackle global supply chain issues just prior to Christmas, but some problems still persist. Back in June, the Commander in Chief organized a task for dedicated to addressing rising prices and shortages of goods caused by the pandemic. But just prior to a meeting with supply chain disruptions task force officials and company bosses yesterday, the president stated that “the much-predicted crisis didn’t occur,” sighting that shop shelves are stocked at 90% of their full capacities and deliveries are happening at a faster rate than before the pandemic. But while “most of Santa Claus’ gifts” will be delivered in time for Christmas, some business owners and industry experts say there are still supply problems. Walmart’s Chief Executive Doug McMillon said the ports are still grappling with a massive backlog of containers waiting to be unloaded, many of which are empty. And with the Omicron strain spreading around the world, supply chain disruptions are expected to continue through 2022.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy