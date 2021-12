Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Brentford pushed them all the way in Wednesday night's win in London. Phil Foden struck the winner for City in the first-half. Guardiola said, "For the way they played it was the best performance. We cannot play better when they play in this way. They were high pressing and it made it difficult for us to build up. After when they defend deep it is incredibly difficult as they are so organised. You cannot go inside as there are no spaces. When a team defend this way it is so difficult. You see how the other teams come here and they suffer. I know it. How many chances they create from corners, from throw-ins. We didn't concede once or a shot on target in the second half.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO