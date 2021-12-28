ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Soybean price in overbought territory; here’s what to expect

invezz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybean price has rallied by over 10% in two weeks. The surge is founded on the ongoing supply concerns. Investors will be eyeing the La Nina phenomenon in Brazil. Soybean price is at its highest level since mid-August. The bull market is largely founded on the harsh weather recorded in South...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Palladium price prediction: here’s what to expect in the new year

Palladium has been one of the worst-performing commodities in 2021. Chip shortage and platinum substitution have been the key bearish factors. Both the fundamentals and technicals paint a bullish outlook for palladium price. Palladium price has recorded one of the highest declines among commodities in 2021. The coming year appears...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean#Weather#Stock#South American#Invezz#Cbot
invezz.com

Silver price prediction amid improved risk appetite

Silver price remains under pressure amid an improved risk appetite. It will likely continue trading within a rather tight range in the short term. Rising Treasury yields are further exerting pressure on the precious metal. Silver price is trading within a rather tight range. It may remain range-bound in the...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Bitcoin price forecast: Break and retest points to more gains

Bitcoin has been in a strong rally in the past few days. The rally paused in the overnight session leading to a pullback. A break and retest pattern could see it keep rising soon. The Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) rebound paused in the overnight session as sentiment in the market continued....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
invezz.com

Crypto investors blame the current bear market on Omicron and climate change

Reportedly, investors decided to cash out their crypto on fears of stricter restrictions. The stocks of firms that mine or hold crypto have also suffered significant drops this month. Lou Kerner believes ESG concerns will decrease as investors better understand crypto. Crypto investors and experts believe the Omicron variant of...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July. Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
AGRICULTURE
invezz.com

Best covid stocks to buy now

The latest variant of the coronavirus pandemic is threatening to wreak havoc in the stock market. Some stock could stand to benefit significantly after launching products to help combat the pandemic. Regeneron Pharma, Novavax and Abbott Labs are some of the top picks going into 2022. The latest variant of...
STOCKS
wnax.com

Farmers Considering Planting Soybeans on Soybeans with Higher Fertilizer Prices

With record high fertilizer prices more farmers are considering a soybean-on-soybean rotation for the 2022 growing season. Iowa State University Extension Cropping Systems Specialist Mark Licht says they don’t recommend this practice due to the likelihood of disease and pest pressure. Plus, there is a yield drag. He says...
AGRICULTURE
invezz.com

Crude oil price forecast with a crucial level in focus

Brent futures have edged closer to a crucial level. Growing demand confidence has boosted crude oil price. January's OPEC+ meeting is in the horizon. Crude oil price has extended the week’s gains amid growing demand confidence. Earlier on Tuesday, Brent futures were at the highest level in a month as it edged closer to the psychological level of $80 per barrel. Similarly, WTI futures hit a one-month high at $77.00 before pulling back to the current $76.31.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Gold price prediction: range-bound trading is likely

Gold price has remained above the psychologically crucial level of $1,800 for the third session in a row. A decline in the US dollar and Treasury yields has boosted the precious metal. In the short-term, it will likely remain within a horizontal channel. Gold price has pulled back from the...
MARKETS
Kilgore News Herald

Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Strong Gains in Soybeans

Corn trade is 6 to 8 cents higher, beans are 26 to 28 cents higher and wheat is 2 to 6 cents lower. Corn trade is 6 to 8 cents higher at midday Monday with trade scoring new highs coming out of the Christmas break with spillover support from soybeans. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with support coming from the energies.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, corn gain more ground on dry South American weather

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures ticked higher on Tuesday, with both markets trading near multi-month highs, as dry weather in South America sparked concerns over supplies. Wheat prices edged lower, extending losses in the previous session, on disappointing exports. "We are in the weather market...
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

High input costs in 2022 eat into profits for corn and soybeans

Break-even prices to cover total costs for 2022 are projected at $4.73 per bushel for corn and $11.06 per bushel for soybeans. Compared to historical levels, these break-even prices are very high. While current fall bids are above break-even levels, the high break-even levels present risks in 2022. As discussed...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy