ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins clears health and safety protocol, not listed on injury report vs. Nuggets

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Yc28_0dXSpS6E00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After a stretch of games with multiple players sidelined in the league’s health and safety protocol, the Golden State Warriors are getting much-needed reinforcements.

On Monday, Andrew Wiggins was cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocol. The 26-year-old forward is not listed on Golden State’s injury report for Tuesday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite reportedly clearing the health and safety protocol, Jordan Poole remains out against the Nuggets. Draymond Green, Damion Lee and Moses Moody are still listed in the league’s health and safety protocol.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Wiggins is putting together a potential All-Star campaign, averaging 18.7 points on 49.1% shooting from the floor with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.

Prior to missing four games, Wiggins recorded 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field with five 3s, six boards and two assists in Golden State’s victory over the Boston Celtics on Dec. 18. Wiggins has recorded double-figures in scoring in every game this season for the Warriors.

Wiggins should move back into the starting lineup with Otto Porter Jr. potentially sliding into Draymond Green’s role. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica could possibly start in Green’s place and receive a bump in minutes against the Nuggets.

The Warriors will meet the Nuggets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins reacts to second bout with COVID-19

The Golden State Warriors are one of the latest teams hit hard by COVID-19. Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Draymond Green have all recently entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But the end of Monday evening’s practice came with some heartwarming news: Wiggins and Poole both got cleared from the health and safety protocol list.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's value to Warriors crystal clear in loss to Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO – The trading of Draymond Green was, a few months ago, a frequent topic of conversation among fans of basketball and the Warriors. Can’t and won’t shoot. Best days are behind him. He is an “old” 31. He is, insult of insults, washed.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
NBC Sports

Steph hits wild Chase tunnel shot before Dubs-Nuggets game

Steph Curry brought back his legendary tunnel shot from Oracle Arena with a new twist at Chase Center this season, and replicated the remarkable pregame routine before Tuesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. Later in his pregame routine, Curry tried kicking the ball into the hoop and nearly knocked...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Wiggins Speaks On His Second Time Having COVID-19

Andrew Wiggins has been having a nice career resurgence with the Golden State Warriors. After having some downright bad years with the Timberwolves, Wiggins is embracing his new role on a team with championship pedigree. The Warriors are at the top of the standings, and Wiggins has proven himself to be a hot commodity out on the floor.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The Golden State Warriors#The Boston Celtics#Chase Center#Warriors Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
SportsGrid

Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins & SF Andre Iguodala Both Available Tuesday Vs. Nuggets

Golden State Warriors small forwards Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocols) and Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) are both available for Tuesday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets, per San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau. Wiggins will make his return on Tuesday after entering the league’s health and safety protocols...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Report: Nuggets vs. Warriors game for tonight has been postponed

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets game against the Golden State Warriors has been postponed for tonight. This is the 11th game that has been postponed so far this season and the second time it’s happened to Denver as their game last week against Brooklyn also couldn’t be played.
NBA
KTVU FOX 2

Warriors vs. Nuggets game postponed over COVID protocols

SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors game against the Denver Nuggets was postponed Friday over health and safety protocols. The Nuggets were supposed to host the game at Ball Arena, but the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game, according to the NBA.
NBA
thefocus.news

Max Kellerman's 'I want Iguodala' clip resurfaces after Warriors vet shoots airball vs Nuggets

After the Warriors recently lost a close game to the Denver Nuggets, Max Kellerman’s infamous ‘I want Iguodala’ clip resurfaced prompting some pretty hilarious comments. Steph Curry is widely recognised as the greatest shooter ever. He recently broke Ray Allen’s all-time record after knocking down his 2,974th career three-pointer against the Knicks at MSG.
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Andrew Wiggins played well vs Nuggets in first game back

Throughout the history of this Golden State of Mind publication, there’s been a highly esteemed postgame award given to the best performance by a Golden State Warrior. It’s known as the “Warrior Wonder”. As we head into 2022, I’m bringing that tradition back. It wouldn’t be...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy