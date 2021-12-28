ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘We ran out of steam’ – Maguire says Man Utd’s 16-day break for Covid to blame for stars’ sloppy display vs Newcastle

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GQBn_0dXSpRDV00

MANCHESTER UNITED captain Harry Maguire says an enforced 16-day Covid break may have led to lost points again Newcastle.

The Red Devils drew with relegation-threatened Newcastle at St James Park on Monday night, despite being heavy favourites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGhsq_0dXSpRDV00
Maguire said that his team 'ran out of steam' against Newcastle after 16 days off Credit: AFP

Maguire, 28, told the Man Utd official site that the long break in December was part of the reason why the players under-performed.

The England international said: "No 16-day break in the middle of a football season is going to help you.

"The training ground has been shut and half the lads playing today are recovering from the virus, so of course it’s not going to help us.

"We’ve had people with symptoms, people without symptoms, it’s been a real mixed bag for everyone at the football club and it’s been a tough time.

"But you can’t make excuses for sloppy passes and the opportunities that we had, especially in the first half.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

"We’ve got to stay on the ball, we’ve got to stay active and we’ve got to play the ball in their half and we didn’t manage to do that.

"You can look at that and ask whether the last 16 days had a big impact on that because it looked like we ran out of steam out there.

"A point in the end is a fair result, but it’s a result that we’re disappointed with."

It was a lacklustre performance from Man Utd on Monday night and the players were slammed again by club legend Gary Neville.

The dangerous Allan Saint-Maximin carved his way through the United defence in the seventh minute.

The Frenchman curled into the corner, past De Gea, to give the Magpies the lead.

But they failed to take advantage of this bizarrely one-sided clash and were punished in the end by sub Edinson Cavani 19 minutes remaining.

Man Utd are still looking to turn things around under Ralf Rangnick and last night will not fill their fans with hope.

The North West club currently sit in seventh, outside of a European place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rmh9d_0dXSpRDV00
Harry Maguire struggled to cope with Allan Saint-Maximin and the Newcastle attack on Monday night Credit: AFP

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Gary Neville
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#We Ran#The Red Devils#Frenchman#Magpies#European
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Harry Maguire blames Covid break for sloppy Manchester United performance at Newcastle

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle.The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.It was their first outing for 16 days after a coronavirus outbreak which prompted the club to close their Carrington training complex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd captain Maguire: We lacked intensity for Newcastle draw

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire insists unforced errors allowed Newcastle earn a point last night. United shared the spoils with Eddie Howe's side on Monday night as they failed to hit the ground running after a 16-day break from their last competitive match, with Rangnick stating 'the biggest problem was the mistakes his side made."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Manchester United’s 16-day coronavirus break did us no favours – Harry Maguire

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle. The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Newcastle United have dropped more points from winning positions than any other team in the Premier League this season (19). Indeed, they have only won one of the nine league games in which they have scored first (D5 L3). Manchester United have scored 113 goals against Newcastle in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Lengthy Covid break did Man Utd no favours, says Maguire

London (AFP) – Harry Maguire said a 16-day coronavirus break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle, leaving them seven points off the top four. Ralf Rangnick’s men needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani after Allan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
286K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy