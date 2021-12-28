Evening Snow

A quick inch of snow this afternoon into the evening could fall across central Iowa, causing brief travel issues. Much cooler air in the region today coupled with the brief snow may make driving difficult at times during the evening commute. Some locations may receive their first official inch of snowfall for the current winter season. A much larger, more widespread snow event is coming into shape this weekend, although confidence for totals remains low as of today, according to the National Weather Service. High confidence is in the forecast for extreme cold Saturday night into Sunday morning, with wind chills dipping well below zero.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO