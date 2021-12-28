ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Evening Snow

By Darlene Dittell
NewsChannel 36
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of today will be on the dry side. As a warm front approaches from the west, cloudy conditions will take...

www.weny.com

JC Post

Snow is possible Friday night and Saturday

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Heavy Snow
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More Dangerous Windchill's For New Years & A Winter Storm To Our South

Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
ENVIRONMENT
YourCentralValley.com

Rain and snow today

Several waves of showers pass over Central California today. Snow levels are starting quite low — near 2,000 feet. They will rise considerably during the day bringing first snow, then a mix of rain and snow and finally rain to places like Oakhurst and Mariposa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 AM […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
kniakrls.com

Quick-Moving Snow System Today Could Cause Evening Issues

A quick inch of snow this afternoon into the evening could fall across central Iowa, causing brief travel issues. Much cooler air in the region today coupled with the brief snow may make driving difficult at times during the evening commute. Some locations may receive their first official inch of snowfall for the current winter season. A much larger, more widespread snow event is coming into shape this weekend, although confidence for totals remains low as of today, according to the National Weather Service. High confidence is in the forecast for extreme cold Saturday night into Sunday morning, with wind chills dipping well below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Absurd’ weather patterns hit Alaska with record high December temperature of 19.4C

Alaska has recorded record high temperatures for December amid a Christmas heatwave, which has brought temperatures approaching 20C, and heavy snow and rain which has then frozen, causing power outages and closed transport routes.The highest temperature was measured in the Kodiak Archipelago where the air temperature at a tidal gauge hit 19.4C (67F) on Sunday – the highest December reading ever recorded in Alaska, according to scientist Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.Speaking to the Reuters news agency he described the weather as "absurd".The state has seen at least eight December days where temperatures, which...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Showers Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another round of snow is on the way. Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid 30s with cloudy skies. By the evening, show showers arrive with less than one inch of accumulation. Conditions stay quiet and chilly through the end of the year
CHICAGO, IL
waheagle.com

Ah! The snow!

A winter storm dumped six inches or more on the region over the weekend, creating a "winter wonderland" on Puget Island, above. Right: Wahkiakum PUD crews responded to repair many lines knocked down by falling trees and limbs. "The snow settles on tree branches that then settle or more often break off and land on power lines causing short circuits," commented PUD General Manager David Kay.
CATHLAMET, WA
KCRG.com

More snow on the way Wednesday evening, potential system to impact Iowa this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a round of snow on Tuesday and frigid temperatures to start the day Wednesday, more snow is on the way for Wednesday evening. “A narrow band of snow will bring more snow starting during the evening hours on Wednesday,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “Look for a trace to two inches of light, fluffy snow with this system.”
IOWA STATE
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: More Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quick-moving disturbance will bring a band of snow tonight. That’s according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. An inch or less of snow expected between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be dry Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. New Year’s Eve...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild With Rain On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hit-or-miss showers scooted through northern Maryland on Wednesday morning. Like Tuesday, clouds will reign supreme throughout the day with a few breaks of sun possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will hit mild highs in the mid to upper 50s. You could catch a spotty shower this evening, but more widespread rain arrives late Wednesday night and continues into Thursday morning. Most of the Baltimore area will pick up a quarter- to a half-inch of rain. Temperatures stay very mild, only dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday afternoon will see temperatures once again in the mid 50s. We’ll stay dry on New Year’s...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Celebrate The New Year With Snow?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland could ring in the New Year with a pile of snow. While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow, which would start falling on New Year’s Day. If the storm tracks to the north, the northern sections of Chicagoland would get snow, while the southern portion would see rain or a mix, according to forecast models. If the storm tracks more to the south, the entire region would get snow. Messy start to 2022 with heavy areas of snow likely on Saturday. Lake enhanced snow for...
CHICAGO, IL

