Evening Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland could ring in the New Year with a pile of snow.
While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow, which would start falling on New Year’s Day.
If the storm tracks to the north, the northern sections of Chicagoland would get snow, while the southern portion would see rain or a mix, according to forecast models. If the storm tracks more to the south, the entire region would get snow.
Messy start to 2022 with heavy areas of snow likely on Saturday. Lake enhanced snow for...
