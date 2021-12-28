Presenting DEI strategies virtually has both advantages, disadvantages

Rodney Hart joins RainFocus to elevate the event experience for the company and its customers. RainFocus, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced its latest leadership hire, Rodney Hart, VP of events. Hart, who spent the last nine years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC Corporation), brings deep event technology knowledge and experience to RainFocus. In his new role, he is responsible for managing the strategy for RainFocus-owned and third-party events, delivering best practices using the RainFocus platform, and reinforcing RainFocus’ commitment to providing customers with industry-leading experiences.

