ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Presenting DEI strategies virtually has both advantages, disadvantages

By Special to the RBJ
Rochester Business Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders at local companies striving to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion are finding that...

rbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
CIO

AAMC proves the power of a formal DEI strategy

No longer a footnote on business strategy, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has become a top priority for companies looking to positively impact retention, hiring, and revenue. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), which has been committed to DEI for years, is one such organization taking a formal, strategic...
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

RainFocus Hires VP of Events to Drive Strategy and Execution for Global In-Person, Virtual, and Hybrid Events

Rodney Hart joins RainFocus to elevate the event experience for the company and its customers. RainFocus, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced its latest leadership hire, Rodney Hart, VP of events. Hart, who spent the last nine years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC Corporation), brings deep event technology knowledge and experience to RainFocus. In his new role, he is responsible for managing the strategy for RainFocus-owned and third-party events, delivering best practices using the RainFocus platform, and reinforcing RainFocus’ commitment to providing customers with industry-leading experiences.
BUSINESS
FierceHealthcare

Looking ahead to 2022: 12 healthcare execs offer their predictions

The changes brought to the industry in 2020 amid the pandemic continued to weigh on the minds of healthcare executives throughout 2021. And, as they look ahead to the coming year, they're expecting similar themes to carry forward: interest in virtual care, the ongoing pandemic response and a greater focus on patients' social needs.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

What are the ‘jobs to be done’ of an investment manager?

In order to understand the next wave of disrupters, we use professor Christensen’s formal Disruptive Innovation framework. He popularized the idea of analyzing a company by looking at the “jobs to be done” its clients needed. Most money managers think their main job is generating alpha, but they are wrong. According to Amanda Tepper, CEO of Chestnut Advisory Group, investment performance alone does not drive asset flows.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dei#Excellus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
atlanticcitynews.net

How Does Banking Work in Canada?

Canadians have access to different types of banks and different types of financial products. Choosing the right financial institution depends on your financial goals. Different banks offer different financial services, account types, interest rates, and account fees. Take a look at some important considerations to keep in mind when understanding how banking works in Canada.
ECONOMY
Rochester Business Journal

JC Jones Advisory Services

JC Jones Advisory Services announces the following new hires: Vivek Verma has been hired as a director. He brings 25 years of experience to the role. His areas of expertise include IT strategy, digital transformation and systems integration. Shevonne Ferguson has been hired as a senior manager. She brings over 13 years of experience to the role. ...
BUSINESS
u.today

The Role of Investment in the Crypto Sphere

Investing has been a reliable way to gain passive income for centuries with capital that can work for you. For 10 years now, a new investment object has appeared in the world, in addition to gold, real estate, and minerals. These are cryptocurrencies. Investments in digital assets are deemed to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At SoFi Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
pymnts

Thermic Science Adds Hybrid Banking Platform VIPOnline

Hemp-based health and wellness firm Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc., on Wednesday (Dec. 29) announced it has acquired an international hybrid banking company VIPOnline. Thermic Science is expanding its footprint and launching the International Thermic Banking System as part of the transaction, according to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy