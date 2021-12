Over the last year, consumers have experienced a price increase in products they use in their daily lives. This price increase in common commodities is also affecting the agricultural sector. As of December, fertilizer prices have more than doubled compared to prices one year ago. As farmers gear up for the 2022 growing season, we can expect that these historically high prices will cut into the profits of the men and women who grow our food. Fortunately, there are some steps farmers can take to help ease the cost of their fertilizer bill for the upcoming growing season.

