ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Claimed to Be ‘Star Wars’ Sith Before Attempting to Assassinate Queen

By Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Christmas day, a masked man approached Windsor Castle with the threat to “assassinate the Queen”. The intruder stated he was a member of Star Wars dark side, by saying he is “Sith”. The news broke by The Sun with images and video of the...

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
BBC

Windsor Castle: Queen 'assassination' bid video probed

Police are investigating a video linked to a man who was found with a crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. The footage, obtained by The Sun newspaper, appears to show a masked person in a hoodie holding a crossbow. They are shown addressing the camera saying they wanted to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

New Book of Boba Fett Teaser Highlights Star Wars Assassin Fennec Shand

After about a year in the shadows, the live-action Star Wars universe is finally making its return to the screen. Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, The Book of Boba Fett will be debuting its first episode on Disney+ this Wednesday. The iconic bounty hunter is back and looking to fill the void left behind by Jabba the Hutt, setting up shop on Tatooine and hoping to take charge of the galaxy's dangerous underworld.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sith#Windsor Castle#Indian#Metropolitan Police
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic of Her Great-Grandchildren (Though a Few Are Notably Missing)

Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal family, but she still saves some pics for her eyes only. Today, the 95-year-old monarch hosted an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. Naturally, photographers captured the moment on camera before sharing the pics for all to see.
WORLD
ComicBook

Star Wars: Rogue One Director Never Met Carrie Fisher Before Her Death

To mark the occasion of five years since the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, director Gareth Edwards sat down with StarWars.com for an extensive retrospective interview about the 2016 movie and first spin-off in the franchise's history. The talk between the filmmaker and the official website for the series went through a wide range of topics like what it's like to film Darth Vader, his initial reactions to learning the plot of the movie, and also how it handled using Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia. Though Fisher herself wasn't in the movie, ILM recreated her iconic look from the original Star Wars for the film's last shot. Sadly, Edwards confirmed that he never got to meet Fisher before her death.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy