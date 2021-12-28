Butheina Kazim and Her Film Lover's Oasis

Spike Lee has inked a multiyear feature deal with Netflix, the studio behind his most recent feature, Da 5 Bloods. Under the pact, Lee will direct and produce narrative films via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner. Lee offered in a statement: “There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.” The latter half of Lee’s statement is referencing Netflix’s investment in and financial support for the director’s “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry,” as Thursday’s announcement noted. This effort is a part of the new creative partnership. The Oscar winner’s other work with the studio includes the She’s Gotta Have It series, the one-man show Rodney King, which Lee directed, and the feature See You Yesterday, which the filmmaker produced. Lee is repped by ICM Partners.

