Aly & Fila Win ASOT Tune Of The Year for 2nd Consecutive Year

Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy followup may finally be releasing in 2022. The artist took to Instagram Live this week to share brief life updates with her fans, stating that she is juggling her career with being a mother and the other projects she has signed on to. “You know, everything be looking so glamorous when you see my f*cking Instagram and everything, but it’s like… it’s been really… it’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf*cking life. Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much shit, y’all.”

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO