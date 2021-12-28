ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aly & Fila Win ASOT Tune Of The Year for 2nd Consecutive Year

By Nancy Gomez
EDMTunes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmin van Buuren and the entire ASOT team presented the Top 50 tracks of 2021, ending with the Tune of The Year 2021. At the end of the 4 hours it was revealed that ‘For All Time’, the collaboration between Armin van Buuren and Aly & Fila is the winner. This...

www.edmtunes.com

