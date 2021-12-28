ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man picked up from Playa del Carmen streets for attempted murder

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — Playa del Carmen police have arrested a man wanted in relation to the attempted murder of a woman. The man, identified by the Attorney General’s Office as Isaias C, was arrested...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

