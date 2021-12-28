Man picked up from Playa del Carmen streets for attempted murder

Elmira, NY (WENY) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing that happened in the 900 block of Grand Central Avenue. According to police, officers were called to a home after receiving a report of an assault on someone. Once officers arrived on the scene they spoke with several people at the home but some of the people initially said: “no altercation had taken place”. Police say that they continued to speak with people and eventually went inside where they were able to find a person who had been stabbed. Police called an ambulance and the victim was able to be transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

