YONKERS, NY – December 22, 2021 – In light of the recent increase of Covid cases here in Yonkers, as well as around the country,. the January 1st 2022 Swearing-In Ceremony of Yonkers Officials will be postponed to a later date, yet to be determined. It is with concern for the Health and Safety of all that we painstakingly made this decision. We apologize for any inconvenience this postponement may have caused.

YONKERS, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO