ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Batman [Trailer]

inthrill.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Pattinson has been tasked to play the role of Batman for the upcoming Matt Reeves...

www.inthrill.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman Role In ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'The Batman' Image Shows Catwoman and The Caped Crusader Facing Off

The Bat meets the Cat in a new image from Matt Reeves’ The Batman that features Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz as the jewel thief Catwoman. The new image, released by Empire, shows the duo facing off on the rooftops of Gotham City, although we cannot know if they are meeting as friends or foes.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Zoë Kravitz Studied Real Cat Fights to Play Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

Whether played with slinky sensuality by Michelle Pfeiffer in “Batman Returns” or as a high-rise-scaling vixen by Halle Berry in “Catwoman,” Selina Kyle is best identified by her feline agility in a crisis. That same catlike prowess extended to Zoë Kravitz’s turn as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” coming out next year from Warner Bros. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Collider), Kravitz talked about how she studied actual cat and lion fights to get into character. The idea, she said, came to her while working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo — who choreographed stunts on “Once Upon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Empire

The Batman: New Trailer For Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight

Though the time between Christmas and New Year tends to be a quiet nether realm for movie and TV news, there are sometimes surprises. Such as Warner Bros. dropping a surprise new trailer for The Batman, which shows more of Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell and Jeffrey Wright. Check it out...
MOVIES
KESQ

A brand new trailer for ‘The Batman’ is here

“The Batman” has a new action-packed trailer. The upcoming DC film, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, shows Batman trying to defeat The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The new trailer also focuses on the growing relationship between Batman and Catwoman. “Two years of...
MOVIES
sacramentosun.com

Latest 'The Batman' trailer features more Catwoman interaction

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): A new action-packed trailer for 'The Batman' has dropped on Monday, featuring more of Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman. The latest, two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City. "Your family has a history...
MOVIES
Complex

New ‘The Batman’ Trailer Showcases Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

Ahead of the March release of Matt Reeves’ upcoming Robert Pattinson-​​​​starring The Batman, Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer featuring more footage of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The trailer, which arrived on Monday, features some additional footage of Pattinson’s Bruce...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters
Gamespot

New The Batman Trailer: "Bat And The Cat" Has Arrived

Warner Bros. has released a brand-new trailer for The Batman. Titled "The Bat and the Cat," the trailer focuses on Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). The video also further teases what The Riddler (Paul Dano) is up to in regards to his evil plan and some of the riddles he has for Batman. Check out the video below, posted in 4K on Vimeo by director Matt Reeves.
MOVIES
First Showing

Another 'The Bat and The Cat' Trailer for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

"If we don't stand up, no one will." Who's ready for another slice of Batman? Warner Bros has dropped a new trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman dubbed "The Bat and The Cat" about the Batman vs Catwoman feud in the movie. We've already featured numerous trailers, including the full trailer and an extra Japanese trailer with more footage. In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as "Catwoman", Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard. I'm loving the focus in this particular trailer on these two superheroes - there's an entire movie about just them to watch. And then there's all those villains! Ahhhhhhh I so can't wait for this movie.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New The Batman Trailer Highlights the Team-Up Between Batman and Catwoman

One of the most anticipated films of 2022 is The Batman which will be a new and fresh take on the Caped Crusader from the vision of director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson is set to play the titular hero in his earlier years as Gotham's protector. The first two trailers that were released have fans excited as it looks like the film will be very different from the past Batman films, especially with its detective story.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
NBC News

New trailer for 'The Batman' released showing more of Catwoman, The Riddler

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for its upcoming DC adaptation “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the vigilante hero and Zoë Kravitz as his uneasy ally Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. The new trailer focuses on the relationship between the two characters, featuring sequences of Batman...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Pattinson and Dwayne Johnson Top Fandango's Most-Anticipated New 2022 Performances Survey

With a number of 2021's most anticipated movies being delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and with Spider-Man: No Way Home proving that movie theaters are back in a big way, next year is shaping up to be monumental for movie fans, which will feature a number of beloved follow-up projects and new takes on familiar characters. A recent survey conducted by Fandango with movie fans revealed data on performances that audiences are most looking forward to, which includes Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on Black Adam being some of the roles that audiences are most looking forward to. Check out the full details of the survey below.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Batman HBO Max release date has been revealed

The Batman's HBO Max release date has been revealed, and it's arriving just over a month after the film hits theaters. In 2021, all of Warner Bros.' theatrical releases debuted simultaneously on HBO Max for no extra charge, including the likes of The Suicide Squad, The Matrix Resurrections, and Dune.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Superhero Bits: The Batman Trailer In Glorious 4K, Ghost Rider Rumors & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Batman Streaming Date on HBO Max Confirmed by WarnerMedia CEO

The Batman will take flight on HBO Max after a 45-day exclusive window in theaters, confirms WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Along with DC's Wonder Woman 1984 last December, Warner Bros. made its entire 2021 theatrical slate available to stream on HBO Max on the same day those films opened in theaters. Under Kilar's hybrid release strategy created as "a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic," 17 theatrical films — including Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, DC's The Suicide Squad, and The Matrix Resurrections — streamed simultaneously on HBO Max. In October, WarnerMedia confirmed a return to theatrical exclusives keeping new titles off the streaming service for at least 45 days.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy