Study Identifies Optimal Measure for Detecting Glaucoma Progression

By Staff
reviewofoptometry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacular ganglion cell complex thickness on OCT helps predict glaucoma progression. Researchers recently demonstrated that macular ganglion cell complex (GCC) thickness on OCT is a strong measure for detecting structural change in eyes with moderate to severe glaucoma. They compared GCC thickness with other macular measures to see whether it provided...

reviewofoptometry.com

reviewofoptometry.com

Study Identifies New Imaging Biomarkers for nAMD

New imaging biomarkers aid in AMD detection and treatment. Photo: Diana L. Shechtman, OD, and Paul M. Karpecki, OD. Click image to enlarge. Patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) often have subretinal fibrosis (SF) despite regular control visits and standardized anti-VEGF treatment. SF causes irreversible retinal damage, but it’s difficult to detect and quantify on standard imaging modalities. Researchers in Vienna recently evaluated the morphologic and microvascular differences between eyes with and without SF due to neovascular AMD using standard imaging and swept-source OCT angiography. They found that a multimodal imaging approach can detect important differences.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Rivaroxaban as thromboprophylaxis improves clinical outcomes after COVID-19 hospitalization

For patients at high risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE) discharged after COVID-19 hospitalization, thromboprophylaxis with rivaroxaban is associated with improved clinical outcomes, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Lancet. Eduardo Ramacciotti, M.D., from the Science Valley Research Institute in São Paulo, Brazil, and colleagues conducted a...
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Thrombosis Risk May Be Identified With IPSS Score and JAK2 Status for Patients With Primary Myelofibrosis

Using the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score and JAK2 mutation status, thrombosis risk could potentially be identified for patients with primary myelofibrosis. For patients with primary myelofibrosis (MF) who are at risk for major arterial and venous thrombosis, the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score and JAK2 mutation status...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Better vascular function tests in cardiovascular care: learning from evidence and providing improved diagnostics to the patient

In hypertensive organ disorders, it goes without saying that adverse effects occur mainly in blood vessels. High blood pressure causes damage to vascular structure and function, eventually leading to vascular dysfunction and failure. When treating hypertension, it is therefore necessary not only to evaluate blood pressure levels but also to comprehensively evaluate organ damage, including degradation of vascular function. In the Japanese Society of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension (JSH 2019) [1], the evaluation of hypertensive vascular disorders, including atherosclerosis, can be divided broadly into two types: morphological and functional assessment. Morphological assessment is performed by various imaging modalities, including ultrasound, while functional assessment is performed by physiological tests, such as the vascular endothelial function test, pulse wave velocity (PWV), and pulse wave analysis. Although differences in the measurement principles and the clinical significance of the results of each test are beyond the scope of our review, all the physiological tests have been studied extensively, and relevant meta-analyses have shown that they all have good prognostic value.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

Alpha Coronavirus Variant Evolved to Evade Immune System

The Alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 – the first variant of concern – evolved mutations that allowed it to more efficiently suppress the immune system’s early response to infection, according to a new study led by scientists at the UC San Francisco’s Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) and University College London.
SCIENCE
reviewofoptometry.com

Wet AMD Patients Who Skipped Treatment During Lockdown Suffered VA Loss

Lockdowns have caused many wet AMD patients to miss or skip anti-VEGF injections, which has resulted in negative visual outcomes. Photo: Leonid Skorin Jr., DO, OD, MS. Click image to enlarge. As COVID-19 continues to have rippling effects across the globe, researchers look for clues on how eyecare was impacted...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Noninvasive method to validate the variability of blood pressure during arrhythmias

For the management of hypertension, cuff-based noninvasive blood pressure (BP) measurement has established accuracy and is widely used in various settings (e.g., office, home, and ambulatory conditions). All BP values measured by this technique provide both the information necessary for an accurate diagnosis of hypertension and prognostic power for cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, and the reduction of high BP levels leads to the prevention of CVD events [1]. In addition, various BP variability parameters, such as short-, mid-, and long-term variability assessed by office BP, home BP, and ambulatory BP monitoring, are associated with the progression of target organ damage and a risk of CVD events, independent of the patients' average BP values [2,3,4]. However, the evidence underlying these associations was obtained in studies of populations without arrhythmia or in investigations that ignored the contribution of arrythmias, since the device used for the BP measurements had been validated only under sinus rhythm.
HEALTH
reviewofoptometry.com

Subretinal Fluid Associated With Vision Function Improvement in nAMD

Subretinal fluid is associated with better visual outcomes in nAMD. Photo: Steven Ferrucci, OD, and Jay M. Haynie, OD. Click image to enlarge. While several studies have shown that intraretinal fluid (IRF) has detrimental effects on visual acuity and that subretinal fluid (SRF) helps preserve visual acuity in patients with neovascular AMD (nAMD), none have investigated the functional association of these fluid volumes. Researchers of a recent study aimed to evaluate these associations in patients who received anti-VEGF treatment over 24 months.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Epic Group’s Ranjan Mahtani on Competition, Customer Choice & Compliance

In this Q&A, Ranjan Mahtani shares what Epic Group looks for in clients and how compliance is integrated into the group’s corporate culture. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA

