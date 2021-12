Consecutive intravitreal dexamethasone treatments may be beneficial for patients with DME patients who had undergone a previous vitrectomy. Kin-woo Kwon, MD, PhD, and Young-Gun Park, MD, PhD, reported that the intravitreal dexamethasone pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics differ between eyes that have been vitrectomized and those that have not. However, intravitreal dexamethasone still seems to be effective for patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) have undergone a previous vitrectomy. Drs. Kwon and Park are from, respectively, the Department of Ophthalmology, St. Vincent’s Hospital, College of Medicine, The Catholic University of Korea, and the Department of Ophthalmology, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, College of Medicine, Catholic University of Korea, both in Seoul, Korea.

HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO