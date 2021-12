Choroidal thickness measurements could help inform whether atropine concentration should be adjusted. Photo: Getty Images. Despite atropine drops being among the most effective interventions today to help control myopia progression, high variability exists among patient treatment responses, even in those of the same age taking the same concentration. In search of a biomarker that could serve to individualize treatment and promote better outcomes, a group of researchers performed a study looking at the choroidal thickening effect of atropine and correlating outcomes, finding that the parameter was associated with both slower spherical equivalent (SE) progression and axial elongation (AL).

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO