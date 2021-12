If we think about it, looking after ourselves should be the most natural and understandable thing in the world. After all, studies have consistently shown that people who routinely practice self-care are happier and healthier – not only physically but also mentally. And yet, there’s a huge discrepancy between what we think and what we actually put into practice. According to a Birchbox study, 67% of Americans take better care of loved ones than of themselves, and one in three people feel guilty when they take time for themselves. The result? People are feeling more and more overwhelmed and burned out.

