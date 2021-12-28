Vista Outdoor Announces Acquisition Of Stone Glacier

Acme, established in 1969 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, US, and RegO, established in 1918 and headquartered in Elon, North Carolina, US, are well-established and growing providers of highly-engineered, mission-critical components and services that facilitate the production, storage, and distribution of cryogenic gases used in a diverse set of applications. The businesses supply engineered components such as valves, regulators, vacuum jacketed piping, fittings, safety devices, LNG fuelling components, and other specialty flow control devices to blue chip customers from a variety of end-markets exposed to high secular growth trends. Acme employs approximately 205 people and is expected to generate approximately US$70 million in sales in full year 2021, and RegO employs approximately 725 people and is expected to generate approximately US$210 million in sales in full year 2021. Acme has generated double-digital average annual revenue growth (excluding impact of acquisitions) over 2018-2021, and RegO has delivered annualised growth in the high-single digits over the same period. Both businesses grew in 2020. The acquisitions are expected to be accretive to Dover’s consolidated EBITDA margins, with additional significant synergy potential from leveraging Dover’s operating scale and capabilities.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO