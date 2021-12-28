ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista Outdoor Announces Acquisition Of Stone Glacier

By SGB Media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVista Outdoor, Inc. announced the acquisition of Stone Glacier, a maker of lightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use. Terms were not disclosed. Vista Outdoor said the addition of Stone Glacier to Vista Outdoor’s portfolio of outdoor products and shooting sports brands will allow the company to enter the packs,...

