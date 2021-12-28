ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Sometimes You Just Gotta Have Meatloaf

By Patty Dee
B102.7
B102.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It's one of those comfort foods that restaurants never seem to get right. (Only my opinion). They're either dry or lack that complex umami (pleasantly savory) quality that only seems to come in a homemade meatloaf....

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Unexpected Ingredient Made the Juiciest Chicken Cutlets I’ve Ever Tried

One of my earliest cooking memories is making chicken cutlets with my mom. We’d arrange bowls of flour, beaten eggs, and bread crumbs like an assembly line, then dip the cutlets into the bowls one by one, trying to keep the ingredients from caking on our fingers — a tricky feat! To me, this always seemed like the only way to make chicken cutlets, but I recently discovered a way to make this go-to weeknight meal even more tender and delicious: Substituting ranch salad dressing for flour and eggs!
RECIPES
EatingWell

Our 23 Best Quiche Recipes You'll Want to Eat for Every Meal

You'll want to dig into one of these custardy, flavorful quiches morning, noon and night. Each of these top-rated recipes shines a spotlight on a delicious combination of veggies, cheeses or meats, from the classic quiche Lorraine to mini muffin-tin quiches packed with our favorite flavors. Recipes like our Cheesy Zucchini Quiche and Spinach & Mushroom Quiche are tasty, healthy mains you can enjoy for any meal.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meatloaf#Loaf#Restaurants#Comfort Foods#Food Drink
Allrecipes.com

What's Really the Difference Between Cool Whip and Whipped Cream?

In Iowa, where I was born and raised, "salad" has a very liberal definition. Midwesterners won't be constrained by the limits of leafy greens alone, or even mayo-based salads. Nope, our potlucks pretty much aren't official potlucks until a creamy Cool Whip-infused salad arrives. These dessert-style salads were so ubiquitous at school and family gatherings that I never really thought to question any of the ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

If you've got $10, you can have perfect rice any time

Rice can be tough to get exactly right, especially if you don't make it often. It requires precise measurements and timing, but a rice cooker takes the guesswork and pot watching out of the equation. This Insignia 2.6-cup rice cooker is currently $10 at Best Buy and won't steal much cupboard or countertop space. If you're anything like me, you'll find yourself using it far more than you thought.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Need a Cornstarch Alternative? These 5 Substitutes Have Got You Covered

There’s nothing worse than a thin sauce or a watery stew, but such undesirable outcomes can happen to the best of us, which is why the kitchen gods have blessed us with cornstarch—a magical powder that will bring body to your dish in a jiffy. (Fun fact: Cornstarch is so good at thickening things up, you can even use it to make slime.) As such, in a perfect world, you’ll always have some on hand. In reality, however, your pantry has just let you down in a time of need and now you’re in search of a cornstarch alternative. Fortunately, we know a few stand-ins that will save the day, or at least your dinner.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

What's the Best Type of Ground Beef to Use When Making Burgers, Lasagna, Chili, and More?

There's a lot to like about ground beef: It's versatile, economical, readily available, and easy, which makes it a great dinnertime option for busy families. But shopping for ground beef can be tricky, especially when you consider the plethora of different options available to you. At the supermarket, the meat section offers lots of variety, so which type should you you choose? Ultimately, it comes down to what recipe you're making. Our guide will help you make the right decision.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

This Sweet-and-Spicy Jam Is So Good, I Finished the Entire Jar in Just One Week

For me, the best part of food shopping is when I come across a special little product that rocks my world. (I cook for a living, so I’m constantly scoping out what’s on shelves.) On a recent trip to the store, I spotted this jam made by Divina, producer of all kinds of jarred condiments and olives. It’s vegan and gluten-free, and just a terrific way to spruce up all kinds of foods and holiday platters.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bon Appétit

The Best Frozen Pizza Is Made in Naples (and Comes Right to Your Door)

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what food people are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now. Up next, Dawn Davis writes about Talia di Napoli frozen pizza.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
RECIPES
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy