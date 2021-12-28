ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pledge of Allegiance Day

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePledge of Allegiance Day on December 28th commemorates the date Congress adopted the “The Pledge” into the United States Flag Code. Congress formally gave recognition for the Pledge of Allegiance on December 28, 1945. Francis Bellamy receives credit for writing the Pledge of Allegiance. The Youth’s Companion, a magazine for young...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
towntalkradio.com

Dec. 28 – National Pledge of Allegiance Day

Pledge of Allegiance Day on December 28th commemorates the date Congress adopted the “The Pledge” into the United States Flag Code. Congress formally gave recognition for the Pledge of Allegiance on December 28, 1945. Francis Bellamy receives credit for writing the Pledge of Allegiance. The Youth’s Companion, a magazine for young people, first published it anonymously on September 8, 1892, under the title “The Pledge.” It was written in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the discovery of America.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Bellamy
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I believe if she runs, she wins': Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she 'backs lockdowns and mandates'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election. The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she 'showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on.'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally

Trump ally Steve Bannon is indicted and awaiting trial for hiding evidence about his January 6th plotting. Now, one of his accomplices, Trump veteran Peter Navarro, has leaked information detailing the plan to rally Congressional Republicans to interfere with certifying Biden’s 2020 election win. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss the revelation and Navarro’s comments likening the effort to the “Green Bay Sweep.” Dec. 29, 2021.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledge Allegiance#The Pledge Of Allegiance#United States Congress#Inauguration#Anti Communist#Nation#Grade School Movement
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

Lauren Boebert just tweeted a word that doesn’t exist

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted a word that doesn’t exist in the dictionary, and people were baffled. On Tuesday, Boebert took to her account in an attempt to insult President Joe Biden during his time campaigning for the presidency. And in the process, she wrote out and posted bizarre...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy