DIY New Year’s Crafts

By Brittany
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe it, but we’ve made it through another year. If I had to guess, I’d probably say 2021 was far better than 2020 for many people, and that is something worth celebrating!. What better way to celebrate than with some tried and true...

DIY Crafting project from Hilde’s Farmhouse

(WFRV) – Hilde from Crafting at Hilde’s Farmhouse joined Local 5 Live with some great ideas to up your home décor game on a budget. Get more ideas at hildesfarmhouse.com and see tutorials on her Facebook page.
Frame Your New Year with These DIY Photo Backdrops

A well-known New Year’s Eve tradition involves pulling out your top hat and year-shaped sunglasses to capture those final moments with a celebratory photo. But a phone selfie of friends and family doesn’t always cut it. Instead of posing in front of half-eaten dishes and empty drinks, impress your guests this year with a DIY photo backdrop.
SF Etsy Holiday Market + DIY Crafts (Ghirardelli Square)

Dang! This event has already taken place. SF Etsy is back with a special holiday pop-up market in Fountain Plaza featuring local handmade gifts and DIY craft stations!. This event is free to attend, but please register here in advance if you wish to participate in any crafts so we can make sure we have enough materials.
Holiday Craft: DIY Wrapping Paper

‘Tis the season to get crafty! Scrape painting is a simple yet stunning way to create your own unique wrapping paper. The key to creating eye-catching patterns is choosing the right color palette. Think about colors that blend well together and won’t turn to mud if the hues get over-mixed. We used red and green for Christmas but you could also use warm tones (like reds, oranges and yellows) or cool tones (like blues and greens) to create beautiful results. No matter how the wrapping paper turns out, it’s going to get ripped up eventually — so just have fun!
15 DIY New Year’s Eve Decorations You Can Make Today

We know that 2021 was crazier than we anticipated, but we're definitely (as Taylor Swift would say) "feeling '22." Whether you're celebrating with your pod, your fam, or your S.O., get ready to ring in the new year with some glitzy, glam decorations that will give years past a run for their money.
Adult Craft: Valentine’s Coasters

Seekonk, MA – — It’s almost Valentine’s Day! Get together and create a sweet Valentine with cork coasters and paint. Participants will learn different painting techniques to create a set of 4 coasters to give away or keep. All materials are provided. For information, visit www.seekonkpl.org,...
DIY Paper Plate Clock Craft to Kids How to Tell Time

This traditional paper plate craft for kids of all ages has a twist…it is a paper clock craft that kids can use to practice how to tell time with a secret place to check their time telling skills. DIY Clock Craft for Kids. Have you ever wondered how to...
DIY Crafts Subscription Boxes

Kiriki Press’s ‘Sampler Club!’ is a great subscription box for those looking into taking up a new hobby or who want to learn embroidery but don’t know where to start. The quarterly subscription box teaches beginners and seasoned stitchers how to do common and uncommon stitches through various activities and designs. Each ‘Embroidery Stitch Sampler’ outlines how to do the stitches necessary to complete the design in the center. The website mentions that “all samplers will have at least 5 different stitches and at least 1 new stitch to learn,” making learning how to embroider fun and easy. When the designs are complete, they make incredible decorations and guidelines for other projects.
DIY Cinnamon Ornaments Are A Fragrant Holiday Craft Perfect To Do With Kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Christmas is nearly here, which means it’s the perfect time to work on some...
Hobbycraft reveals the 2022 craft trends you need to try in the new year

If you're looking to take on a new hobby and learn new skills in 2022, you've come to the right place. For those looking to set themselves a New Year’s resolution, the craft experts at Hobbycraft have pulled together the top six crafting trends you don't want to miss out on in the new year.
16 Fantastic DIY Christmas Wall Décor Projects You Just Have To Craft

I’m sure by now your home is a true Christmas miracle. I wonder if there is a corner left untouched by the magic of Christmas? Probably not, after all, we’ve delivered hundreds of wonderful DIY Christmas decoration ideas to you, more than you can find space for in your home. But we have not paid much attention to the walls. After all, the walls in your home represent the largest surface area and leaving them empty for Christmas will be a huge wasted chance.
Creative & Colorful DIY Door Sign Craft for Kids

Tweens will love creating a wild, bright, and colorful sign for their doors. Whether they sign it with their name or a message (like “Keep Out,” HA!) it’s a fun and creative way to occupy the time. Read on to see how to make this DIY Door...
Christmas Crafts w/ Nailed It DIY Studio

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Looking for a fun way to get out of the house? Make a Christmas craft or any craft at Nailed It DIY Studio in Rock Hill. There are several ways to join the fun or shop their premade items. Nailed It DIY Studio...
How to DIY a Champagne Tower for Your Your Best New Year's Yet

Let's face it: even the most well-thought out and well-intentioned New Year's Eve plans are probably going to have to scale back in some way this year. One day, we promise, you'll be able to overpay for tickets to a NYE event, sipping watered-own cocktail after watered-down cocktail to make the most of the open bar before midnight rolls around. We can also promise (with almost 100% certainty) that such a New Year's will make you yearn for the years you spent it cuddled up on the couch, eating frozen Trader Joe's apps, and drinking all the sparkling wine your little heart desired.
Festive face masks could be the New Year’s party accessory for 2021. Here are our four favorites

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the world facing its second festive season with COVID-19, you might be wondering if you still need to wear a mask when you hit New Year’s or other holiday parties. It’s undeniably the most sensible choice, but festive face masks can make you look good at the […]
Times Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball Just Got Fitted With 192 New Waterford Crystal Facets

The centerpiece of New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop just got a load of new bling to ensure it is suitably sparkly for the upcoming celebrations. The famous glittering orb, which was created by the historic Irish house of Waterford, was fitted a spate of new crystals on Monday, just a few days before it is due to descend at 11:59 pm on Friday, December 31, to mark the beginning of 2022. The mesmerizing geodesic sphere, which measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds, comprises some 2,688 sparkling crystal triangles that are crafted from the finest Waterford...
Oreo Is Dropping 2 New Flavors to Ring in the New Year

Oreo really has been keeping fans on their toes this year. The brand kicked off 2021 by dropping Lady Gaga Oreos, then blew fans away by rolling out a collaboration with Pokémon. The brand then announced that Oreo Thins Extra Stuffed would be dropping in the new year. But strap yourself in because Oreo isn't done yet—Thins Extra Stuffed is not the only new cookie coming down the pipeline in 2022.
The Complete DIY Guide to Plumber’s Tape

If you're about to begin a plumbing project — whether that's swapping out a faucet in the bathroom or installing a new showerhead — you'll need a variety of tools to get you going, and it's crucial that you add plumber's tape to your toolkit. Plumber's tape may not be a lot to look at, but it has the utmost important job of helping to prevent plumbing leaks, and it does so brilliantly. It's super thin and very inexpensive, and it has some interesting characteristics, including a complete inability to get wet. The more you know about it, the more rolls you'll want to keep handy for your next DIY plumbing project.
10 Genius Wrapping Paper Storage Ideas Sure to Keep You Organized

Whether you're the type to go all out with gift wrapping or you've mainly accumulated wrapping paper rolls by way of the occasional gift-giving, we all somehow end up with random wrapping paper stashes and nowhere to put them. Rather than stuffing rolls under your bed and in the depths of your linen closet, we've rounded up 10 smart wrapping paper storage ideas sure to keep you organized.
