DIY New Year’s Crafts

If you're about to begin a plumbing project — whether that's swapping out a faucet in the bathroom or installing a new showerhead — you'll need a variety of tools to get you going, and it's crucial that you add plumber's tape to your toolkit. Plumber's tape may not be a lot to look at, but it has the utmost important job of helping to prevent plumbing leaks, and it does so brilliantly. It's super thin and very inexpensive, and it has some interesting characteristics, including a complete inability to get wet. The more you know about it, the more rolls you'll want to keep handy for your next DIY plumbing project.
