DIY New Year’s Crafts

Kiriki Press’s ‘Sampler Club!’ is a great subscription box for those looking into taking up a new hobby or who want to learn embroidery but don’t know where to start. The quarterly subscription box teaches beginners and seasoned stitchers how to do common and uncommon stitches through various activities and designs. Each ‘Embroidery Stitch Sampler’ outlines how to do the stitches necessary to complete the design in the center. The website mentions that “all samplers will have at least 5 different stitches and at least 1 new stitch to learn,” making learning how to embroider fun and easy. When the designs are complete, they make incredible decorations and guidelines for other projects.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO