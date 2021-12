CHICAGO — The city has broken another record when it comes to COVID-19, as it reported 5,216 confirmed cases in the past day — the most it’s ever detected in 24 hours. The city is firmly in a fifth wave of COVID-19, and it is one that has seen cases and positivity rates rapidly increase at a time when hospitalizations and deaths were already up due to a post-Thanksgiving surge. The surge has been fueled by the Omicron variant, thought to be far more contagious than past versions of the virus.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO