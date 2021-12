LAKEVIEW — Classically trained chef Kelly Ijichi just wants to have fun making the food she loves to eat. Luckily, Ijichi’s been able to do that as chef and owner of Mom’s Chicago. The pop-up serves Ijichi’s take on the Japanese-American comfort foods she grew up with, including items like deep-fried Spam musubi, strawberry Kit Kat doughnuts, matcha mochi waffles and chicken katsu sandwiches.

