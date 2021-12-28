ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey, Qatar Await Taliban Green Light to Run Afghan Airports

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
 1 day ago

ISTANBUL — Private Turkish and Qatari companies have agreed to jointly operate five airports in Afghanistan, although they are still waiting to reach a final deal with the Taliban, officials said Tuesday. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that a "memorandum of understanding" had been inked...

dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Ashraf Ghani: Ex-Afghan president describes moment he fled the Taliban

Afghanistan's former president has defended his decision to flee the country as the Taliban closed in earlier this year, saying he did it to prevent the destruction of Kabul. The Taliban seized power in August after taking control of the capital. Ashraf Ghani revealed that when he woke up on...
WORLD
Voice of America

Rina Amiri Named US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights. The appointment comes as women in the country are facing increasing oppression by the ruling Taliban following the U.S. withdrawal in August. Earlier this week, the...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Taliban Fires Guns to Break Up Women’s Protest in Kabul

VOA spoke to people in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday who said they saw Taliban security forces fire guns in the air to break up a women’s protest. Afghan women marched through the streets to protest new restrictions put out by the Taliban on Sunday. The restrictions limit how far women can travel without a close, male, family member.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
AFP

Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges

A shipment of fake oranges hid millions of Captagon pills intercepted by Lebanese authorities, the interior minister said Wednesday, in the latest regional seizure of the stimulant drug. Customs officers seized "nearly nine million Captagon tablets" at Beirut's port, Bassam Mawlawi said at a press conference, noting that the cargo was heading for a Gulf country. Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon and Syria. Much of it is bound for illegal recreational use in Saudi Arabia. A customs officer confirmed to AFP that this cargo was en route to Kuwait.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Atrocities, War Expand Beyond Ethiopia’s Tigray

ISTANBUL — What began as a conflict between the Ethiopian Federal government and a local military in late 2020, exploded into a civil war in 2021 that has forced two million people to flee their homes and left hundreds of thousands of people in famine-like conditions. The war continues expanding, with displacements, ethnic killings and mass rape in the increasingly devastated region.
POLITICS
AFP

Strike blamed on Israel sets ablaze Syrian port of Latakia

An Israeli air strike hit Syria's Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the key cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported. Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters. But it is only the second time it has hit the port of Latakia, in the heartland of President Bashar al-Assad's minority Alawite community. "At around 3:21 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean... targeting the container yard in Latakia port," Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rocket Attack Sparks Major Conflagration at Syrian Port of Latakiya

CAIRO - Syrian media is accusing Israel of a rocket attack that set off a major conflagration in the port area of Latakiya early Tuesday, damaging a large number of shipping containers. Arab media claims that Israel destroyed a number of containers transporting Iranian weapons. Syrian TV showed fire crews...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

The Taliban's supreme leader has ordered fighters not to punish members of Afghanistan's former regime for past "crimes", days after a video of an army commander being beaten went viral on social media. The order, tweeted Thursday by group spokesman Mohammad Naeem, also urged Taliban authorities to discourage Afghans from leaving the country as they would not be respected abroad. "Don't punish employees of the previous regime for their past crimes," Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada was quoted as telling followers in Kandahar, the birthplace of the hardline Islamist movement. The Taliban chief -- who has not been filmed or photographed in public for years -- said a general amnesty announced after the Islamists took power in August should be honoured.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The West is facing a new Cuban missile crisis unless it caves in to Putin over his NATO demands 'here and now', Moscow warns as Putin stages fresh war games

The world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia's security demands 'here and now', Moscow said today. This came amid a new round of major military exercises by Vladimir Putin's troops in an evident bid to warn NATO of the seriousness of the situation ahead of the New Year.
MILITARY
AFP

Turkish lira crisis turns political with lawsuit threat

Turkey's currency crisis turned increasingly political on Thursday after a top minister urged citizens to sue economists who commented on social media about the lira's slide. Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati's unusual comments late Wednesday followed the banking regulator's decision to file complaints against more than 20 people -- including a former central bank governor -- over their Twitter posts. Turkey's beleaguered currency entered a tailspin that saw it lose nearly half its value from the start of November to the moment President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new currency support measures last week. Analysts blame the falls on Erdogan's unorthodox decision to fight inflation by orchestrating sharp interest rate cuts -- the exact opposite of what countries usually do in similar circumstances.
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Witnesses: Taliban Fire Warning Shots on Afghan Female Protesters

ISLAMABAD — Witnesses say Taliban security forces in Afghanistan fired warning shots Tuesday to disperse a group of female activists in Kabul protesting restrictions placed on women in the country. The women marched through the streets of the Afghan capital toward the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and...
PROTESTS

