U.S. reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

Ashley wears Dior trench coat and blouse; Chanel tights; Buffalo sneakers; Stylist's own bow and earrings. It should come as no surprise that Ashley Park, the actress who embodies the effervescent, devil-may-care Mindy on Emily in Paris, is just as high-spirited on-screen as she is in her real life. As a part of her job, the actress has had the chance to work in “dream” locales, flying from New York to Paris, and recently, Vancouver for an upcoming R-rated comedy film in which she plays a young woman who travels to Asia with her three close friends in search of her birth mother. But Park was settling in for her Emily in Paris press run in Los Angeles when she called W—and divulged as much as she could about the new season of her very popular Netflix show and upcoming blockbuster moment. She also went deeper, revealing her keen interest in playing complex, kind-hearted characters who care deeply about their friends and learn something about themselves in the process.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO