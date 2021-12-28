ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

U.S. reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Paris Hilton commands as much as $1 million a night working as a celebrity DJ, entertaining partiers at clubs in China, Dubai and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza. This New Year’s Eve, she will be playing an electronic set for the revelers who drop...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecut.com

Paris Hilton’s Very Relatable Honeymoon Problem

With the end of year COVID surge picking up steam (thanks Omicron), deciding which movie to see in theaters has become more of a risk assessment problem — is seeing West Side Story in theaters worth potential COVID exposure? — and less of a “what can my family agree to” problem. Unless you’re Paris Hilton, in which case it’s a “there’s no movie theater on my private island” problem. This is the story of Paris Hilton and the horrible, no good, very bad, and very relatable honeymoon problem.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Paris Hilton just shaded House of Gucci and fans are living for it

Paris Hilton just explained why she hasn't watched House of Gucci yet, and her reasoning is *extremely* on-brand. It will come as a surprise to no one that the heiress (and cookery show host!) is still very much living her best life. In November earlier this year, she married Carter Reum, her long-term partner, and the pair are currently enjoying a fairytale honeymoon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Party on Paris Hilton's digital island in Roblox this NYE

By now you’ve heard a lot about the metaverse, whether through NFTs (another word that became inescapable almost overnight) like The Bored Ape Yacht Club or by high-profile brands announcing forays into it. But another wave of metaverse announcements is about to be unleashed: the celebrity migration. Micheal Jordan...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Reality TV Star Engaged Again After Reconciling With Ex-Fiance

Reality TV star Gemma Collins is engaged to businessman Rami Hawash, again. Collins, who has starred on several reality shows in the U.K., was engaged to Hawash briefly in 2013 and 2014 before they rekindled their romance earlier this year. The two tried to keep their engagement out of the press because Hawash, 48, is still in the process of divorcing his first wife.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Paris Hilton
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Paris Hilton

——— “I pick cute outfits for whatever mood I’m in, and you should dress for a party the same way. If it’s a theme party, dress like the theme. For example, I was at a party for the new Xbox and I wore this outfit that looked like something a video game character would wear.”
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Forever 21 Enters Metaverse With Roblox

Count Forever 21 as the next fashion brand to jump into the metaverse. On Tuesday, the retail chain owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, will launch the first Forever 21 Day, a monthly drop where it will introduce themed content and activities on Roblox, the online platform popular with fashion brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Metaverse#Reuters#Spanish#Paris World#Nikeland
wmagazine.com

Ashley Park Brings Her Own Reality to Emily in Paris

Ashley wears Dior trench coat and blouse; Chanel tights; Buffalo sneakers; Stylist's own bow and earrings. It should come as no surprise that Ashley Park, the actress who embodies the effervescent, devil-may-care Mindy on Emily in Paris, is just as high-spirited on-screen as she is in her real life. As a part of her job, the actress has had the chance to work in “dream” locales, flying from New York to Paris, and recently, Vancouver for an upcoming R-rated comedy film in which she plays a young woman who travels to Asia with her three close friends in search of her birth mother. But Park was settling in for her Emily in Paris press run in Los Angeles when she called W—and divulged as much as she could about the new season of her very popular Netflix show and upcoming blockbuster moment. She also went deeper, revealing her keen interest in playing complex, kind-hearted characters who care deeply about their friends and learn something about themselves in the process.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy