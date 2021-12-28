Truckers rout Keystone for bounce back win

NORWALK — Norwalk moved back above .500 on the season with a convincing home victory over LaGrange Keystone on Monday night, 71-47.

The Truckers were led by 24 points from Ian Minor to move to 5-4 on the season (2-2 SBC Lake). Minor added three blocked shots to his statline.

Daniel Traczek joined Minor in double figures with 15. Parker Evans scored eight points with eight rebounds. Mason Gamble and Eli Obringer each had seven. And Caleb Sommers scored six points with six assists.

Norwalk hit 10 3-pointers in the victory, including five from Minor.

The difference for Norwalk was the second quarter, which the Truckers won 21-11. Minor scored 10 of his points in that frame, and Traczek added five. Gamble made a pair of buckets and assisted on two more during that surge.

Norwalk led 36-25 at halftime and 52-38 after three. Any hopes of a Keystone comeback were quickly put to bed as the Truckers outscored the Wildcats 19-9 in the final frame. That marked 71 points for the night, more than the 70 combined Norwalk had scored in its previous two games.

The Truckers were coming off a 33-30 loss to Ontario on Dec. 23 at home. That marked the lowest point total by a Norwalk team since a 68-26 loss at Ontario on Jan. 13, 2017. Along with a 65-29 loss at Upper Sandusky in the 2001-02 regular season finale on Feb. 22, 2002 — those are the three lowest point totals under head coach Steve Gray, currently in his 21st season at the school.

Norwalk had won three of the four meetings against Keystone since the matchup started in the 2016-17 season. The Truckers won competitive games by scores of 46-44 in 2016-17, 47-45 in 2018-19 and 51-45 in 2019-20. Keystone claimed a 55-39 win in Norwalk during the 2017-18 season.

The two teams did not meet last season because of scheduling fallout from the COVID-ravaged 2020-21 season.

Norwalk won't be back in action until 2022. The Truckers host Bellevue in an SBC Lake contest on Jan. 6.

NORWALK (5-4, 2-2)

Ian Minor 9 1 24, Daniel Traczek 6 1 15, Parker Evans 3 2 8, Mason Gamble 3 0 7, Eli Obringer 3 0 7, Caleb Sommers 2 1 6, Ashton Coe 1 0 2, Braedyn Demuth 1 0 2. TOTALS 28 5 71

Keystone 14 11 13 9 - 47

Norwalk 15 21 16 19 - 71

Three-point goals - Norwalk 10 (Minor 5, Traczek 2, Gamble, Obringer, Sommers)